Chainsaw Man season 2 hype brews as studio teases special announcement

Fans have jumped into countless speculations since news broke of Chainsaw Man season 2 being on the line. The season finale ended on an ambiguous note, following which, fans have been hoping for the release of a whole new season of the series.

Chainsaw Man saw fans go wild when it debuted in October 2022. The animation, plot, and characters have played a major role in garnering a massive fanbase around the world.

As everyone is eager to learn about the true motives of Denji and Makima, hopes for a sequel are high, and it seems that fans won't rest easy until they get one. There is a sheer possibility of Chainsaw Man announcing some great news and releasing special information in the Weekly Shonen Jump on March 5, 2023.

Weekly Shonen Jump might provide insight about Chainsaw Man season 2 on March 5, 2023

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts Chainsaw Man TV Anime will reveal "Special New Information" next week in Weekly Shonen Jump on March 5, 2023. Chainsaw Man TV Anime will reveal "Special New Information" next week in Weekly Shonen Jump on March 5, 2023. https://t.co/nlaZu23kYl

Given that fans are expecting the release of special information about Chainsaw Man on March 5, 2023, there might be plenty of possible outcomes. Numerous theories have been making the rounds on Twitter and Reddit about what's most likely to happen.

Fans are mostly expecting news for season 2 of the series, although many are speculating that the studio might be working on a movie that will be a spin-off of the anime's first season.

However, since the first season concluded with the end of chapter 38 of the manga, there are a whole lot of manga chapters left to be covered in the anime. This might only be possible with a series of episodes like the last season. There is also a rising possibility of another part, but a movie might not be the best thing to expect at the moment.

Despite numerous speculations, there is nothing one can announce with certainty before the Weekly Shonen Jump drops on March 5, 2023. Hopefully, fans all around the world will be quite happy once they get the announcement, or what they call "Special New Information."

Possibility of a new season

With Chainsaw Man season 1 ending with the 12th episode on December 28, 2022, fans have been expecting a sequel, primarily since the season finale dropped a hint for the same while saying goodbye to fans.

Considered to be one of the biggest anime hits of 2022, there is a strong possibility of Chainsaw Man returning with a new season, given that the studio witnessed the anime's popularity skyrocket following its premiere and that it still continues to be a favorite among viewers.

Chainsaw Man @ChainsawMan__ Chainsaw Man anime PV on June 27th by MAPPA Studio.



2 days are remaining now for the reveal Chainsaw Man anime PV on June 27th by MAPPA Studio. 2 days are remaining now for the reveal https://t.co/gmPoeR0q2k

In 2020, the anime even ranked 10 in the Most Awaited Anime Adaptation poll by Anime Japan, which hinted at its popularity even before its launch. After the release, the anime dominated social media with memes and episode discussions.

It wasn't long before it became one of the fan-favorite animes of all time, with its popularity still increasing with time even after the first season's conclusion. The way it conquered the fall 2022 anime season shows the amount of potential the show holds.

There is literally no reason for the studio not to come out with a sequel. Thus, the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump on March 5, 2023, is going to be crucial for all Chainsaw Man fans.

