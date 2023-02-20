Why the One Piece anime is going on hiatus, explained

One Piece has become the most recent anime to go on hiatus. Each anime has a different reason for the same, but One Piece's reason is completely different. It even has a specified period for its hiatus, unlike the indefinite break by the other titles.

One Piece has been well-received since its inception in 1999 and is considered to be a classic. Spanning more than 1050 episodes, it has become one of the longest-running animes to ever exist.

Such a popular anime going on hiatus has definitely upset fans all over the globe. As per Spieltimes, One Piece is going on break due to the unavailability of broadcasting slots. As expected, fans were furious after hearing about the same.

One Piece is going on hiatus due to the unavailability of broadcasting slots

The fan-favorite classic anime that has been screening for decades has officially announced a hiatus. The makers announced that it will go on a 2-week long break, starting from February 26, 2023, to March 19, 2023.

Although fans are upset, they are glad the title has not gone on an indefinite hiatus like several other much-loved animes in the industry. Before going on a break, One Piece is providing a big surprise to fans. The anime will air two extra episodes for fans to enjoy before it goes on a break, leaving the fanbase over the moon.

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur The One Piece anime will be on break for three weeks from Feb 26th to Mar 19th due to unavailable broadcasting slots caused by national marathons The One Piece anime will be on break for three weeks from Feb 26th to Mar 19th due to unavailable broadcasting slots caused by national marathons https://t.co/7kFsRFtrya

The main reason behind the anime going on hiatus is the national marathon. It has taken over most of the slots on TV channels, which in turn took away the broadcasting slots of the anime. The Tokyo Marathon 2023 is a national marathon and is held once a year.

Fans were upset after finding out about the news as they were looking forward to learning more about the upcoming events of the ongoing Arc. As they await the release of the new episode of the anime, they can enjoy the manga and immerse themselves in the final stretch of the Egghead Arc.

Other animes on hiatus

Several countries across the globe have put a number of restrictions in place due to the recent spread of COVID-19. This caused episodes of some much-loved animes to postpone their release due to production delays. The animes that have been postponed include:

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense Ayakashi Triangle NieR: Automata UniteUp! The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Fans across the world were disappointed when the news of their favorite animes going on a break surfaced online. They now hope that the COVID-19 situation improves all around the globe and can't wait for the release of new episodes of several much-loved titles.

