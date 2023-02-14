Boruto: Eida's voice actor and where you've heard her before

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 287 brought Eida into focus as everyone witnessed the depth of the character. Fans were quite excited to see her, and it seemed like they couldn't get enough of her.

She possesses enormous powers, making her one of the most powerful characters in the Boruto series. However, people say her greatest power is her allure, which can control the human mind and is considered even more dangerous than some of the strongest Jutsus.

Even Code was shocked when he couldn't kill her as she wasn't answering him properly, which angered him. Eida is extremely alluring yet hard to deal with, so the job of Kana Hanazawa, the voice actor, becomes even harder to portray her emotions.

Boruto: All the characters played by Kana Hanazawa, Eida's voice actor

Ever since her introduction, most fans have been amazed by the portrayal of Eida. Apart from her abilities, her personality and charm have taken over the fandom's hearts.

She is one of the strongest characters in Boruto, making her much more valuable to the series. So, Studio Pierrot, Masashi Kishimoto, and others behind the screen had to find someone to pull off such a diverse character. They landed on the best option available, which happened to be Kana Hanazawa.

Kana Hanazawa is a popular voice actress from Japan. She has a passion for singing, which explains her soothing voice. She is mostly into Japanese pop and anime songs, leading the team as the vocalist.

Apart from that, she happens to be good at being the voice actress of several anime characters who are popular among the anime fandom. She is appreciated a lot for her work in both anime and music.

Kana Hanazawa's voice acting career

She made her debut in the Japanese voice-acting industry by being Holly Mad-thane in the anime Last Exile. She played the nine-year-old daughter of Duke David Mad-thane and Lady Mad-thane. Kana Hanazawa also played Ryoko Kaminagi in the anime Zegapain, the childhood friend of the protagonist Kyo. She is a cheerful girl who dreams of becoming a film director.

Kana Hanazawa was heard voicing the titular protagonist in Kobato. She played a beautiful, enthusiastic character who was sometimes completely clueless and clumsy.

Hanazawa was Suou Pavlichenko in the anime Darker Than Black: Gemini Of the Meteor. There she played an easygoing girl who had a passion for photography. She even voiced Nedeko Sengoku in the anime Bakemonogatari, where she played a quiet, shy young girl who was socially nervous.

Kanade Tachibana in Angel Beats was another character who Kana Hamazawa voiced. Another character voiced by Kana is Anri Sonohara in the anime Durarara!!, where she plays a young schoolgirl who is always found to be secluded because she is shy and socially awkward.

Kana Hamazawa played quite diverse characters, which were well appreciated. She was voted in 2010 as the "Best Female Voice Actress." She has a terrific range in acting. Thus, it was quite a good decision to lend her the role of Eida.

