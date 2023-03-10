Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings trailer has fans comparing it with Matthew McConaughey's Failure to Launch

The trailer for Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings is out and has taken Twitter by storm. The new romantic comedy tells the story of a young woman who answers a Craiglist ad by a mother for her socially awkward son to date. It stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Lawrence in the lead roles.

Many fans on Twitter have praised the trailer, but the most interesting thing was the comparison with the 2006 Matthew McConaughey film, Failure to Launch. One fan mentioned that the film could be titled Failure to Launch 2.

Twitter compares Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings trailer to Matthew McConaughey's Failure to Launch

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for No Hard Feelings. Many were not impressed with the film's overall tone and visual aesthetics and compared it to the Matthew McConaughey-Sarah Jessica Parker starrer Failure to Launch.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Detective Axel Foley @det_Axel_Foley @NoHardFeelings If Failure to Launch & She's Out of My League had a kid it would be this movie. 🙄 @NoHardFeelings If Failure to Launch & She's Out of My League had a kid it would be this movie. 🙄

Allison Milliman (she/her) @AllieMilli So is the new movie @NoHardFeelings claiming anywhere to be a reboot of Failure to Launch or are we just ignoring that it is? So is the new movie @NoHardFeelings claiming anywhere to be a reboot of Failure to Launch or are we just ignoring that it is?

Jusst Because @JusstBecause After watching the trailer for No Hard Feelings I can only conclude it’s literally just Failure To Launch but with F bombs. After watching the trailer for No Hard Feelings I can only conclude it’s literally just Failure To Launch but with F bombs.

sigourney wiener @_Boydzilla The new “No Hard Feelings” movie is giving major “Failure to Launch” vibes. And I cannot wait The new “No Hard Feelings” movie is giving major “Failure to Launch” vibes. And I cannot wait

Party of Fear @kdevil66 @NoHardFeelings Someone needed to fill the Gap since "American Pie," "Failure to Launch," and "10 Ways to lose a guy" the Trailer looks very funny. @NoHardFeelings Someone needed to fill the Gap since "American Pie," "Failure to Launch," and "10 Ways to lose a guy" the Trailer looks very funny.

The stories of both films share some similarities. In Failure to Launch, the protagonist's parents hire an interventionist to help him mentally and emotionally prepare to move out of their house. Here's a short description of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A young man (Matthew McConaughey) continues to live at the home of parents who, in desperation to push him out of the nest once and for all, hatch a plan. They hire a beautiful woman (Sarah Jessica Parker) to entice him to assume the mantle of responsibility and get his own place.''

The film did not impress critics, but it was a commercial success. It stars Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker in the lead roles, along with Zooey Deschanel, Bradley Cooper, and many others playing significant supporting roles.

A quick look at No Hard Feelings trailer, plot, cast, and more

The trailer for No Hard Feelings opens with a hilariously awkward scene wherein Jennifer Lawrence's character dances in front of Andrew Barth Feldman's Percy, who looks uncomfortable and shy.

The trailer briefly goes on to depict several funny and awkward moments from the film but doesn't give any spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans. Along with the trailer, Sony Pictures Releasing Australia's YouTube channel also shared the official synopsis of the movie, which states:

''On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.''

Starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in crucial supporting roles are actors like Laura Benanti as Percy's mother, Matthew Broderick as Percy's father, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Gary, and many more.

No Hard Feelings will reportedly be released in theaters on June 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes