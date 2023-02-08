"Archer but with Elvis?": Fans not impressed with Matthew McConaughey's Agent Elvis trailer

The trailer for Netflix's new animated series Agent Elvis has dropped, but fans don't seem too keen to check out the upcoming show. While an official release date is yet to be announced, it is expected to premiere in March 2023.

Agent Elvis will see Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey as Elvis Presley, who will not only lead the life of a rockstar but also play the role of a skilled secret agent solving high-profile crimes.

Last year, Austin Butler starred as Elvis Presley in Elvis, which proved to be a huge success. Now, it seems that Netflix is releasing its own quirky yet sophisticated take on the King of Rock and Roll.

The trailer has been praised for its animation style and design, but several fans were left unimpressed by the show's concept and idea. One fan wondered whether it's a rip-off of the animated show, Archer.

"Is this just Archer but with Elvis?"

Fans on Twitter speculate that Agent Elvis will be canceled after one season

Netflix has infamously pulled the plug off several popular shows in the past couple of months. These include Warrior Nun, Mindhunter, Resident Evil, Inside Job, 1899, and many more. Fans love these shows and have been expressing their displeasure upon their cancelations on several platforms. They even ran petitions and campaigns to renew these shows, but none of them helped.

After seeing the trailer for the upcoming animated show, many are now saying that Agent Elvis will also suffer the same fate following season 1.

One fan sarcastically asked how many seasons the show will even have before getting canceled by the streamer. Another recalled how they joked about it a couple of days prior and was shocked that it has now become a reality. Yet another fan was surprised that Netflix even gave the show a green light after its initial pitch.

Netizens were also left stunned at Netflix's decision to give up on acclaimed shows like Mindhunter, Inside Job, and The Society for the upcoming animated series and said that it would have been better if it had an original character instead of Elvis. One particular fan even said that the streamer is just making random shows for no reason.

Social media has also been flooded with memes capturing netizens' reactions following the show's announcement. One fan didn't hold back and ended up saying that the trailer looked terrible and the showrunners should have hired a real voice actor for Elvis instead of McConaughey.

What is Agent Elvis about?

Agent Elvis is an animated show starring Matthew McConaughey as Elvis Presley. The official synopsis of the show, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack to battle the dark forces that threaten the country - all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll."

Matthew McConaughey @McConaughey



Agent Elvis, a new animated series created by Priscilla Presley and

John Eddie. Premieres March 2023. Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero — now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality!Agent Elvis, a new animated series created by Priscilla Presley andJohn Eddie. Premieres March 2023. @netflix Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero — now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality! Agent Elvis, a new animated series created by Priscilla Presley andJohn Eddie. Premieres March 2023. @netflix https://t.co/2DVwIC3BGo

The show was created by John Eddie and Priscilla Presley, and was developed by co-showrunners John Eddie and Mike Arnold, who also serve as executive producers along with Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Noel, and Priscilla Presley. Fletcher Moules serves as co-executive producer and Seranie Manoogian as producer.

Robert Valley created the original character designs. The wardrobe of Agent Elvis was designed by John Varvatos. The music and original score was composed by Timothy Williams and Tyler Bates.

Agent Elvis will consist of ten episodes and will premiere in March 2023.

