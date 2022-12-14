''Cancelling Netflix'': Fans slam Netflix after streamer cancels Warrior Nun

Bad news awaits Warrior Nun fans. According to Deadline, the beloved fantasy drama series has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons. The recently concluded second season of the show, as per the publication, stayed in the streamer's Weekly Top 10 for English-language series for three weeks only.

The viewership for the show was reportedly not enough to secure a new installment. Ever since the news broke, fans on Twitter have been expressing their disappointment. One user said that they're ''cancelling Netflix because of this.''

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their views on the cancelation of Netflix's Warrior Nun. Many have expressed their anger and disappointment, whilst some have slammed Netflix for its decision to cancel the series.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Fans are clearly shocked by the news of the cancelation. Following the release of the second season, fans on Twitter started a campaign for the series' renewal. Although the show may not have managed to garner the level of viewership it might have aimed for, it enjoys a strong cult following among viewers.

Creator Simon Barry took to Twitter to speak about Netflix's decision to cancel the show. He expressed his gratitude to the fans of the series and said:

"It was a privilege to be a part of this (the show).''

A quick look at Warrior Nun plot and cast

Warrior Nun is a fantasy drama show that tells the story of an orphan who suddenly discovers that she possesses mysterious supernatural powers. It is based on a comic book character named Warrior Nun Areala created by Ben Dunn.

The first season of the show received mostly positive reviews, with most viewers and critics praising the series' thematic ambitions, unique tone, and performances by the cast, among various other things.

The series was renewed for season 2 in August 2020, and it premiered last month. The show continues with the story of Ava who desperately looks to fight the angel, Adriel. Here's a short description of the second season shared by Netflix on their official YouTube channel:

''Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.''

The second season received praise for its thrilling storyline, stellar performances by the actors, and visual aesthetics. Some critics, however, took issue with the series' overall pacing. Warrior Nun has managed to garner a small but loyal fanbase over the last couple of years.

The series stars Alba Baptista as Ava Silva in the lead role. Alba has been phenomenal throughout the show's run and has received immense critical acclaim for her performance. Apart from the series, Baptista is also known for her performances in A Impostora, Fatima, and Jogo Duplo, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast members include actors like Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, and Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, among others.

Warrior Nun is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

