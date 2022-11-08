What time will Warrior Nun season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the fantasy drama

Warrior Nun is back! The Netflix drama is set to make its return after a two-year-long delay and here's what we know about it. However, before we get to it, here's a brief introduction of the show.

Starring Alba Baptista, Warrior Nun is a fantasy series that follows the story of Ava Silva. Ava is a 19-year-old quadriplegic who wakes up in a morgue one day with a divine artifact embedded in her back.

The artifact gives Ava supernatural powers, including the ability to walk, but draws her into the world and the affairs of The Order of the Cruciform Sword, an ancient militia that fights demons on Earth.

Originally intended to be a feature film, Warrior Nun was eventually reimagined as a show after receiving an order from Netflix in 2018. Season 1 of the series premiered in July 2020, garnering positive reviews. It was renewed for a second season the following month, but production was extensively delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, the wait is over as Season 2 of Warrior Nun will drop on November 10, 2022, at 3 am ET (midnight PT). While Netflix is yet to reveal the episode count, it would be safe to assume that the new season of the fantasy series will have ten 1-hour-long episodes like the previous one.

Warrior Nun Season 2 will see Ava and The Order of the Cruciform Sword bring the fight to Adriel

Season 1 of Warrior Nun ended with Ava finding out that Adriel (William Miller) was a monster in an angel's guise. Having spent all this time in the Vatican after being mistaken for an angel by the original knights of The Order, Adriel's true nature was revealed to Ava after he touched her.

With his colors being exposed for the whole world to see, Season 2 will see Ava and The Order confront Adriel. Given that they have a direct enemy to overcome, we can expect the forces of Heaven to take over the Vatican and lend a helping hand to The Order of the Cruciform Sword.

The official synopsis reads:

"Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet."

The very core of The Order will be redefined in Warrior Nun Season 2

Having figured out that The Order of the Cruciform Sword was built on a lie, Season 2 will see Ava Silva and the rest of the sisters redefine and bring new meaning to it.

One must also remember that Father Vincent's betrayal which resulted in Sister Shannon's death has been uncovered by the Sister-Warriors. This could make them commit a cardinal sin if they choose to exact revenge for their erstwhile mentor's murder.

The trailer shows Ava and the girls being more relentless and ruthless than ever as they train to take down their enemies. Ava can also be seen discovering a secret weapon that was used by the first Warrior Nun to take down Adriel.

Despite a stark growth in his influence and reputation for being undefeatable, Ava is heard taking upon the challenge of making history as she gears up to bring an end to Adriel.

Poll : 0 votes