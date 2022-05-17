 5 Netflix shows cancelled in 2022

Netflix has a well-deserved reputation for mercilessly whacking shows with the cancelation axe. This is why Netflix users have learnt not to become too connected to their favorite shows, as there's always the risk of an unexpected termination.

In 2022, the world's largest streaming service isn't letting up on its reputation. In fact, it's doubling down on it with the cancelation of a few original programs already confirmed. Worse, several of these shows only lasted a single season before finding a following, and several of them received rave reviews and even made the platform's most-watched list. It's not just shows that have been canceled, Netflix has also apparently canceled a Will Smith film.

At this point, fans are questioning what it takes to be considered a Netflix success. Unless a show achieves juggernaut status, such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, or The Witcher, the fear of cancelation appears to always loom in the background.

5 shows Netflix sent to the chopping block in 2022

1) Another life

Another Life, a sci-fi series that aired on Netflix for two seasons, has been officially canceled. Leading lady Katee Sackhoff thanked fans who watched the show during its tenure on the streaming platform in a tweet announcing the news. She also thanked the other creative that made up the cast and crew for "always working so hard and being prepared."

Another Life is a series by Aaron Martin that follows the United States' response to an alien landing. When an oddly shaped UFO lands on Earth, US Interstellar Command scientist Erik Wallace (Justin Chatwin) puts his skills to the test by attempting to communicate with the new life form.

While Wallace is at work, his wife, Captain Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff), embarks on a mission onboard the Salvare starship with an amateur crew to discover the secrets surrounding the Earth's attackers and locate their home planet.

Those who have heard or read critical reviews based on the series will not be surprised by the cancelation announcement.

2) The Baby-Sitters Club

The Baby-Sitters Club creator spoke out against Netflix's decision to terminate the show. The most recent adaptation, based on author Ann M. Martin's children's novel of the same name, launched in July 2020.

The Baby-Sitters Club followed middle-schoolers Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez), Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), and Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) as they planned to start a babysitting business, staying true to the material while also providing updates for the audience.

Season 1 of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club received immediate and enthusiastic acclaim from both public audiences and reviewers, with many praising the adaption for effectively appealing to viewers of all ages.

Season 2 received even more accolades, with the cast praised for their work and the plot for successfully striking a fine balance between being lighthearted while tackling serious themes. Given the popularity of the adaptation, particularly among young women, the platform's decision to end The Baby-Sitters Club after season 2 was met with astonishment and outrage.

3) Bone

The streaming service has recently canceled a number of projects, including Bone. The comic book series Bone, created by writer/artist Jeff Smith, will no longer be adapted by Netflix.

Bone was adapted as an animated series for the streaming platform in 2019. When the project was first revealed, Smith commented,

"I've been waiting a long time for this. Netflix is Bone's perfect home."

Smith worked on the adaption as one of the creators. Smith revealed in 2021 that the series' production had been delayed by several months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He did, however, say that he had secured the creative team for the series that he had hoped for.

The Bone comic book series was published from 1991 to 2004. The comic follows Fone Bone and his cousins, Phony Bone and Smiley Bone. The three embark on a trek through the desert, which is full of adventures. The comic series received several Eisner and Harvey Awards.

It was later named one of the "10 best graphic novels of all time" by Time Magazine. For years, Warner Bros. had planned to make a cinematic adaptation, with Kung Fu Panda co-director Mark Osborne writing and directing. After being canceled at Warner Bros., the project was relocated to Netflix.

4) RAISING DION

Sammi Haney, star of Raising Dion, recently announced the news on Instagram, claiming that the cancelation was not due to low ratings.

In the post made on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, she wrote:

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELLED. Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

Netflix did not release public viewing data, but according to Sammi's post, the second season was a success in terms of "how many people watched the entire thing."

Ultimately, it's likely that the platform's decision to terminate the show was motivated by a desire to be more choosy with the content it renews.

5) Archive 81

Netflix has decided not to renew Archive 81 for a second season. The announcement comes two months after the horror drama starring Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi premiered on January 14.

Archive 81 did break into Nielsen and Netflix's weekly Top 10 original ratings, and it briefly rose to No. 1 on the platform in the United States before being dethroned by the return of Ozark. The viewership ratings Archive 81 received may not have met the threshold Netflix set for the series based on its budget because the platform is laser-focused on assessing viewing versus cost in its renewal decisions.

Every year, we have to say some difficult goodbyes. Every year, a bunch of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others not so much. Some shows have to wrap up abruptly without a finale, while others may have the chance to end in a subtle and planned way.

While many of them only lasted a season or two, there are also long-running shows that have come to an end. Whatever the case, the fact that we need to understand as viewers is that television shows can't last forever.

