Ozark Season 4 Part 2 ending explained: Will the Byrdes survive an inevitably crushing end?

Ozark Season 4 has finally returned with its much-awaited Part 2. Without a shred of doubt, the final chapter of the Byrde family saga will take viewers by surprise with its twists. Part 2 arrived on Friday, April 29, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Starring Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde and Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Ozark Season 4 Part 2 picks up right where Part 1 ended. We last saw Ruth rushing to avenge her cousin Wyatt's death.

Featuring an intricately woven storyline and gripping plot twists, Ozark has always been a beloved show. Critics and viewers have been praising it highly ever since its debut. There was never any doubt that the show would go all out for the final season.

Let us take a look at how the ending of this remarkable crime drama unfurled.

The ending of Ozark Season 4 Part 2 explained

How was jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the beginning of Season 4 resolved?

At the very beginning of Ozark Season 4, viewers witnessed a dreadful car accident involving the entire Byrde family. It was left unaddressed in Part 1 of the season, increasing the anticipation of viewers.

In Part 2, viewers receive satisfactory details and answers about the accident. As revealed, the jaw-dropping incident happened when the Byrde family was returning home after taking Wendy from the hospital where she had admitted herself. It is the same hospital where Ben was admitted.

The creators of Ozark Season 4 Part 2 used the accident as a brilliant metaphor. All members of the Byrde family escaped the terrible car accident unscathed, reminding the audience that they had lived through and survived many deadly obstacles over the course of the show. The Byrde family always makes it through no matter what.

How did the long-awaited FBI meeting go?

Viewers have been eagerly waiting to see the FBI meeting that was mentioned by Wendy right before the car accident in Part 1. In Ozark Season 4 Part 2, we learned that it was one of the most important FBI meetings of Marty and Wendy's life because it would be their free ticket to a new life in Chicago.

Marty Byrde, Wendy Byrde, Omar Navarro's sister Camila Navarro Elizondro, Special Agent Clay, Executive Assistant Director Graves, Rachel Garrison and Ruth Lanmore were present at the meeting to make the life-altering deal. The Byrdes took the decision to sacrifice Omar Navarro and gave his place to Camila Navarro Elizondro. Ruth finally gave permission to launder money at the casino, and they made a deal with the FBI to get the ultimate protection.

It seemed like the meeting turned out to be exactly what everyone wanted.

Will the Byrde family survive the last heart-wrenching blow?

Towards the very end of the final episode of Ozark Season 4, the Byrdes foundation threw a huge party. However, the celebration mode turned into a nightmare soon when Camila Elizondro started interrogating Clare Shaw about her son Javi's death.

Under extreme pressure, Clare revealed to her that Ruth had murdered him to avenge the death of her cousin. In that moment, everything changed as Camila rushed to kill Ruth, while the Byrdes were kept under survellience by Camila's guards. The Byrdes felt helpless as they couldn't do anything to save Ruth.

In a heart-wrenching scene, fan-favorite Ruth was shot by Camila as the Byrdes prepared to get up on the stage to give a speech.

How did it end for the Byrdes?

In the very last scene of Ozark Season 4 Part 2, viewers witnessed the Byrdes returning home where Mel Sattem was waiting for them with evidence proving that the Byrdes were involved in a murder. While he was trying to threaten Marty and Wendy, their son Jonah turned up with a gun in his hands along with his sister Charlotte.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 ended with the sound of a gunshot, denoting that the Byrde children decided to take the same road as their parents. We learn from the ending that the Byrdes simply cannot run away and start over with a clean slate. Their old violent ways will always catch up to them, no matter what.

Don't forget to watch Ozark Season 4 Part 2, currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee