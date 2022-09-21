5 true-crime series like 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

True-crime series has become increasingly popular in recent years. Netflix has some excellent true-crime shows that do not shy away from delving deeper into gruesome crime, with the subject of serial killers being particularly well-explored. The most recent being Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story follows Dahmer's murders and was released on Netflix on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Over the course of the season, the show adopts the victims' point of view and focuses on the pattern of Dahmer's crimes. It stars Evan Peters as Dahmer and was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennen.

Jefferey Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Monster, was one of the most heinous serial killers. Dahmer murdered and dismembered seventeen male victims between 1978 and 1991. He was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of sexual offences and first-degree murder. If you enjoyed the series about him, you'll enjoy these as well.

5 finest true-crime series to watch if you enjoyed watching Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

1) Mindhunter

Mindhunter on Netflix is based on John E. Douglas's 1995 book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit. The show follows the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit in the 1970s, when criminal profiling was just getting started. Charles Manson and Ed Kemper, two of the most notorious criminals in US history, are among the many serial killers featured in the show.

The show delves deeper into the killers' motivations and personalities than the legal proceedings that they faced. It also delves into the main characters' lives, which change dramatically as a result of their work. Mindhunter is unquestionably one of David Fincher's best works. It was cancelled in 2019 after its second season due to low viewership.

2) Under the Banner of Heaven

Under the Banner of Heaven, like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is a limited true-crime series inspired by entirely true events. Although some of the characters are made up, the story remains true to the essence of the true crime. Under the Banner of Heaven stars Andrew Garfield as a detective attempting to solve the murder of a mother and daughter.

The show explores themes of religious violence and sparked some debate among Mormons, the faith with which the crimes were allegedly associated. It was inspired by a non-fiction book by John Krakauer and premiered on Hulu on April 28, 2022.

3) American Crime Story

American Crime Story is a true-crime anthology series that focuses on one true crime per season. The first season, which debuted in 2019, focused on O. J. Simpson's murder trial; the second on the murder of Gianni Versace by Andrew Cunanan, an infamous spree killer; and the third on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Fans have been anticipating a fourth season, but details have been scarce. American Crime Story is part of the larger American Story franchise, which also includes American Horror Story. The show is still one of the most popular true-crime shows of all time.

4) Des

Des is a true-crime TV show with only three episodes in a single season. It chronicles the investigation and trial that led to the arrest of Dennis Nilsen, a Scottish serial killer apprehended after human remains were discovered blocking a drain near his home. Des is based on Brian Masters' novel Killing for Company. It premiered on September 14, 2020.

David Tennant, best known for his role in Broadchurch, gives an uncanny performance as Des. He was nominated for an Emmy for his performance. Des is a British show that was always meant to be a mini-series because it only investigated one crime.

5) Landscapers

Landscapers is an oddly funny true-crime show. The chilling murders of William and Patricia Wycherley by their daughter and her husband inspired this black comedy. For more than ten years, the crime went unsolved. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis play the main characters, and they do an excellent job of capturing the show's eclectic mix of genres.

The show received rave reviews, with particular praise for the lead actors' performances. Unlike most true-crime shows, this one is primarily a drama. The resulting comedy is predictably dark, but it manages to generate a few laughs. Landscapers premiered on HBO in December 2021.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently streaming on Netflix.

