No Hard Feelings cast list and characters explored

No Hard Feelings, a romp of a comedy featuring Jennifer Lawrence in an audacious role, is slated for release on June 23, 2023. The film, a departure from the actress' typical dramatic roles, is a testament to her versatility and ability to captivate audiences both on and off-screen. It will introduce a fresh narrative in the comedy genre.

The movie will chronicle the journey of Maddie, portrayed by Lawrence, who, in the face of losing her cherished childhood home, embarks on an unconventional job. This role leads her to Percy, a young introvert on the verge of his college life, who needs a push towards social confidence.

The star-studded ensemble behind the comedy movie No Hard Feelings

1) Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie

Maddie is the protagonist of No Hard Feelings. She is on the verge of losing her childhood home when she discovers a unique job listing. The job requires her to "date" an introverted young man before he goes off to college.

The character of Maddie appears to be a departure from Lawrence, who, despite demonstrating a vibrant personality in real life and on talk shows, has typically starred in dramas or action films rather than broad comedies.

In No Hard Feelings, Lawrence will showcase her comedic skills in a leading role.

2) Andrew Feldman as Percy

Percy is the introverted 19-year-old son of wealthy parents who hires Maddie to bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. This role is a significant one for Andrew Feldman, whose previous credits include White Noise and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Feldman also appeared in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

Percy's character is likely to offer plenty of humorous moments and opportunities for character growth as he interacts with Maddie.

3) Matthew Broderick as Laird

Matthew Broderick, a household name with an acting career spanning four decades, infuses his unique charm into No Hard Feelings. Best recognized for his iconic role as the clever and charismatic Ferris in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Broderick's nuanced performances have continued to captivate audiences both on screen and on stage.

In No Hard Feelings, Broderick will bring his unique blend of wit and warmth to the larid as Percy's father, adding another memorable role to his extensive repertoire.

4) Natalie Morales as Sara

Natalie Morales, a true gem of the small screen, will bring her distinctive talents to No Hard Feelings as Sara. Renowned for her roles in celebrated TV series like White Collar, Parks & Recreation, Dead to Me, and The Grinder, Morales has proven her acting mettle time and again. Her performances are marked by a captivating authenticity that endears her to audiences.

The film also weaves the narrative with a strong supporting cast that includes Laura Benanti as Percy's mother, known for her impressive role in Life & Beth.

Further color is added by Hasan Minhaj of Patriot Act, Scott MacArthur from Halloween Kills, and Saturday Night Live's Kyle Mooney, all bringing their unique comedic skills to this promising movie.

No Hard Feelings is poised to take viewers on a riveting journey with a gripping plot on June 23, 2023. Tune in to embrace the laughter and the unexpected with the upcoming movie in theatres.

