The Hunger Games prequel: Meet the cast

The Hunger Games prequel, titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is gearing up for its release and will hit the big screens on November 17, 2023. Based on the 2020 novel by Suzanne Collins, the film is helmed by Francis Lawrence, who is familiar with the world of The Hunger Games, having directed Catching Fire and Mockingjay 1 and 2.

The trailer for The Hunger Games prequel was released on Lionsgate Movies' official YouTube channel and seems to promise viewers an edge-of-the-seat experience filled with elements that the film series is known for.

The upcoming film is set 64 years before the events of the first film and will trail a young Coriolanus Snow as he embarks on the journey that will eventually lead him to become the leader of Panem. It will also explore Snow's relationship with District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, amidst the 10th Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games prequel cast explored: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and others star in the sci-fi action thriller

Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul

Viola Davis is a critically acclaimed actor with an illustrious career in television, cinema, and theater. She is best known for her performances in Doubt, Fences, The Help, How to Get Away with Murder, Suicide Squad, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Widows, and The Woman King.

Davis has received numerous accolades over the years and is one of the 18 artists to have been awarded the EGOT (an acronym for somebody who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony).

Viola Davis will be seen as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the Head Gamemaker of the 10th edition of the competition, in The Hunger Games prequel.

Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom

Peter Dinklage, similar to Davis, has had a career in theater, film, and television. He is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series Game of Thrones. Other noteworthy mentions include roles in films such as Underdog, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Pixels, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Avengers: Infinity War, and My Dinner with Hervé.

Peter Dinklage will be seen as Casca Highbottom, the Dean of the Academy and the creator of the Hunger Games, in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow

Tom Blyth is a British actor who began his career with supporting roles in films like Robin Hood and Pelican Blood. He would eventually go on to play one of the lead roles in the 2018 coming-of-age film Scott and Sid and then Glen Byam Shaw in Benediction soon after. Blyth is also known for playing the lead role in Epix's Billy the Kid.

In The Hunger Games prequel, Tom Blyth will be seen as a young Coriolanus Snow, a mentor for the 10th edition of the competition and future president of Panem.

Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow

Hunter Schafer is an actor who made her debut as Jules Vaughn in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria. Her role earned her widespread praise and nominations for an MTV Movie & TV Award, a Dorian Award, and a Shorty Award.

Apart from being an actor, Schafer is a model and has worked with brands such as Prada, Dior, Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang, and Marc Jacobs, to name a few.

Hunter Schafer will be seen as Tigris Snow, Coriolanus' older cousin and confidante in The Hunger Games prequel.

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird

Rachel Zegler made her film debut as Maria Vasquez in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

She started acting when she was a student at Immaculate Conception High School in New Jersey and has played lead roles in musicals such as Beauty and the Beast (2016), The Little Mermaid (2017), 42nd Street (2018), and Shrek The Musical (2019). All four performances earned her Metro Award nominations in the Actress in a Leading Role category.

Rachel Zegler will be seen as Lucy Gray Baird, the female tribute from District 12 for the 10th edition of the competition, in The Hunger Games prequel.

Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman

Jason Schwartzman is an actor best known for his roles in Wes Anderson's films, namely Rushmore, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch. Other noteworthy roles include Spun, I Heart Huckabees, Marie Antoinette, Klaus, Bored to Death, and Fargo.

Jason Schwartzman will be seen as Lucretius Flickerman, the first host of the Hunger Games and assumed ancestor of Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games prequel.

Other actors who play key roles in The Hunger Games prequel include Josh Andrés Rivera, Burn Gorman, Fionnula Flanagan, Ashley Liao, Max Raphael, Zoe Renée, Nick Jenson, Isobel Jesper Jones, Dakota Shapiro, Vaughan Reilly, Honor Gillies, Eike Onyambu, Konstantin Taffet, George Somner, Carl Spencer, Scott Folan, Michael Greco, and Daniela Grubert.

Produced by Color Force, Lionsgate, and Good Universe, The Hunger Games prequel, titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will be released exclusively in theaters on November 17, 2023.

