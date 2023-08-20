Jujutsu Kaisen: How does Black Flash work? The famous attack and its every appearance, explained

The well-known signature technique Black Flash from Jujutsu Kaisen, has a special status in the vast world of anime and manga, just like the Rasengan, Kamehameha, and Getsuga Tensho. With its extraordinary force and intriguing nature, this fantastic onslaught has captured the attention of both characters and viewers.

Black Flash, first featured in the anime and manga's Chapter 49 and Episode 19, respectively, has developed into a representation of mighty might and extraordinary talent. Black Flash is one of the most talked about techniques of the modern-day shonen, and fans are curious about its workings and connection with the Jujutsu Kaisen world.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen anime and the character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Unravelling the Essence of Black Flash

How does Black Flash function?

A disturbance in the fabric of space that occurs when cursed energy is harnessed within the incredible duration of 0.000001 seconds following a physical hit sits at the heart of Black Flash. Black Flash appears due to this synchronization of the metaphysical and the physical worlds. In this technique, the sorcerer's cursed energy briefly becomes dark, and the destructive capacity of the subsequent blow increases rapidly, eventually reaching a potency comparable to a conventional hit multiplied by 2.5.

But the path to releasing Black Flash is paved with obstacles and necessitates an unmatched concentration level. A prolific sorcerer, Satoru Gojo cannot summon it at his command. Any average jujutsu sorcerer can't utilize this technique. It demands tremendous talent, fighting prowess, and in-depth knowledge of the management of cursed energy. The mysterious Mahito and Yuji Itadori, the anime's lead characters, are connected to Black Flash's potential. The sparks of black, however, welcome everyone who proves deserving, discarding preconceived assumptions of ability, so this is not a selective blessing.

Through Black Flash, Aoi Todo sharply highlights the contrast between those who have understood the essence of cursed energy and those who have not. He compares it to the abyss between heaven and earth, which is a fitting analogy given the awe it inspires. The former record holder for the most Black Flash usage in a row, Kento Nanami, explains that after accomplishing this accomplishment, controlling cursed energy feels as natural as breathing. As a result, the user's fighting prowess is increased to 120% of their capacity, giving them an air of invincibility on the battlefield.

Black Flash in Action: Moments of Marvel

The importance of Black Flash is demonstrated by its appearance in significant conflicts and turning points, leaving fans of Jujutsu Kaisen with vivid memories of such events.

1) Yuta Okkotsu

In the anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta strikes Suguru Geto with a powerful blow filled with Black Flash after shattering his cursed sword from an excessive amount of cursed energy.

2) Kento Nanami

Nanami executed four Black Flash attacks during the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, demonstrating his expertise. He compares the focus of Black Flash to being "in the zone," like a professional athlete.

3) Yuji Itadori

Aoi Todo instructs Yuji during the Goodwill Event to utilize Black Flash to defeat the particular grade curse Hanami with a wave of five consecutive hits. After that, Yuji and Nobara combine their Black Flash abilities to eliminate Eso and Kechizu. Later, In the Shibuya arc, Yuki discovers that the Black Spark has chosen him and gives him free rein to employ the skill.

4) Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara Kugisaki and Yuji Itadori were able to strike the curse-human hybrids with a pair of Black Flashes during their fight with Eso and Kechizu in the Death Painting arc.

5) Mahito

Yuji's Black Flash repeatedly strikes Mahito before he discovers the existence of this power. During the Shibuya Incident, he picked up this technique and used it twice. Mahito is the first curse to employ this method, throwing Black Flash on an unprepared Yuji and Aoi Todo, leaving Yuji reeling from its power.

6) Aoi Todo

During the Shibuya Incident, Aoi first used Black Flash in their fight with Mahito. Todo shows his growth and persistence by using Black Flash to assault Mahito, not wanting to be surpassed by his closest buddy Yuji. Due to his inexperience with the technique and Mahito is not seriously damaged, Todo's Black Flash is not as powerful as Kento and Yuji's.

7) Gojo

Gojo uses the Shinjuku Showdown Arc's Black Flash against Sukuna in chapter 232 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Gojo battles Sukuna, who has taken over Megumi's body. Gojo uses the most potent Black Flash technique, demonstrating why he is regarded as the series' goat.

