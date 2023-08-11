A Jujutsu Kaisen character using Black Flash is an incredibly rare feat because it requires immense concentration and an understanding of the essence of cursed energy. Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen is a phenomenon that occurs when a curse user amplifies their physical attack with cursed energy within 0.000001 seconds, causing a distortion in space.

When a Jujutsu Kaisen character enters the zone, there's a chance that they might be able to pull off Black Flash. The impact of a close-ranged Black Flash is equal to a normal attack to the power of 2.5. When a sorcerer is able to achieve Black Flash, their cursed energy flashes black, hence the name.

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, no Jujutsu Sorcerer can use Black Flash at will, not even Satoru Gojo. Despite that, fans have seen many characters in Jujutsu Kaisen use Black Flash in crunch situations.

Disclaimer: The following list contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen Manga

A list of every Jujutsu Kaisen character who can use Black Flash

1) Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami is one of the powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers who have used Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen. As an elite Jujutsu Kaisen character, Nanami held the record of using Black Flash four times consecutively.

Fans were treated to Nanami's Black Flash in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie. In the night parade of a hundred demons (Hyakki Yoko) at Kyoto, Kento Nanami fought against several Special Grade cursed spirits and used four consecutive Black Flash attacks.

However, he isn't someone who finds it worth celebrating. Nanami compares using Black Flash to being in the zone and describes it as a feeling that professional athletes experience while being at their best in a game.

2) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu is another Jujutsu Kaisen character who has used Black Flash in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. He is adept at manipulating his cursed energy, and as a result, he can use complex techniques, including Black Flash. Fans witnessed Yuta Okkotsu using Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen movie 0.

During the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, Yuta Okkotsu landed a punch on Suguru Geto with Black Flash. He is an incredible Jujutsu Kaisen character who used Black Flash in his first year at Jujutsu High. Over the years, Yuta honed his skills and developed his powers even more.

3) Yuji Itadori

As a compelling Jujutsu Kaisen character, Yuji Itadori tapped the potential of his cursed energy and tasted using Black Flash for the first time in the Goodwill Event arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. He was taught by Aoi Todo how to harness his cursed inner energy.

With extreme concentration, Yuji went into a zone against the Special Grade curse Hanami and used Black Flash four times, just like Kento Nanami. Moreover, he also displayed his tremendous strength as a Jujutsu Sorcerer against Mahito and landed several Black Flash attacks in rapid succession.

4) Nobara Kugisaki

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were elated to see Nobara Kugisaki using Black Flash. She is one of the very few characters in Jujutsu Kaisen to have used this rare technique. During the battle against Eso and Kechizu in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, Nobara Kugisaki and Yuji managed to land a dual Black Flash on their opponent.

Tapping into her cursed energy, Nobara went into a zone and flashed a flurry of cursed techniques against Eso. Her and Yuji's dual black flash remains one of the most iconic moments of the manga to date.

5) Aoi Todo

Aoi Todo using Black Flash against Mahito (Image via Gege Akutami)

If there was one Jujutsu Kaisen character who exudes incredible energy, it's Aoi Todo. As one of the skilled exponents of cursed energy, Todo possesses several amazing cursed techniques. When in the zone, he could also use black flash effortlessly.

In the Kyoto Goodwill arc, Aoi Todo and Yuji Itadori locked horns with the special-grade curse Hanami. The essence of the Black Flash technique was taught to Yuji by Aoi Todo. In the Shibuya arc, Todo and Yuji fought Mahito, and the former used a black flash by kicking the special-grade curse Mahito.

6) Mahito

Mahito using Black Flash against Yuji (Image via Gege Akutami)

A Jujutsu Kaisen character doesn't have to be a sorcerer to use Black Flash. In Gege Akutami's manga, it was mentioned that the sparks of Black Flash do not choose whom to bless. In other words, a special-grade curse could also achieve this extremely rare phenomenon.

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen saw Mahito using Black Flash against Yuji Itadori in the Shibuya arc. After injuring Nobara fatally, Mahito landed a Black Flash on Yuji. He entered the zone and tapped into the vastness of his cursed energy. As a result, he became another Jujutsu Kaisen character to use Black Flash.

Later on, Mahito used a Black Flash hit against Aoi Todo after he weakened him with his idle transfiguration technique. Fans could see the black sparks around his fists as the former landed a furious punch on Todo's belly.

7) Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo Satoru is undisputedly the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen character in Gege Akutami's manga. In the Hidden Inventory Arc, fans witnessed how Gojo unlocked his true potential and became the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer of his generation.

Satoru's insurmountable power as a sorcerer equips him with various cursed techniques. Apart from the powers of his six eyes, Satoru Gojo has also experienced the Black Flash, as Gege Akutami has confirmed in the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook. However, fans are yet to see Gojo using Black Flash in either manga or anime.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.