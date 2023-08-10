Jujutsu Kaisen releases special Satoru Gojo PV teasing the Shibuya arc

On August 10, 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen released a short music video, containing clips of moments that were captured in the manga. The illustrations used in the video teased the Shibuya Incident arc. This particular section of the overarching story is one of the most anticipated arcs, and fans are waiting in anticipation for the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to resume season 2 by August 31, 2023, which will commence the Shibuya Incident arc. The video amassed almost 40,000 views in less than an hour of release, which is a clear indication of the fanbase’s excitement.

Some of the manga readers who are aware of the events that transpired in the aforementioned arc provided their opinions on the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen releases a new video featuring moments from the manga ahead of the Shibuya Incident arc

In the video released by the series, one can see various moments from the manga that are picked from the Shibuya Incident arc. The first half of the video, however, shows parts of Gojo’s Past arc which was what the first cour of season 2 was all about.

We could see a young Gojo Satoru carrying the Star Plasma Vessel, as well as moments with his best friend Geto Suguru. The second half of the video showed Gojo waking up from a short nap and being greeted by Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Kugisaki Nobara.

Gojo is seen smiling and having a great time with some of his juniors. The video also included colored version of the manga illustrations featuring Maki Zenin, Panda, and Inumaki Toge. This, along with the final frame showcasing Gojo, teased the upcoming Shibuya Incident arc that the entire fanbase is eagerly waiting for.

When will the Shibuya Incident arc begin?

JUJUTSU KAISEN EN @Jujutsu_Kaisen_ pic.twitter.com/espXgma5ez Hey JUJUTSU KAISEN fans! Please note that there will be no new episodes over the next few weeks as we gear up for the Shibuya Incident Arc. JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 will return with Episode 6 on August 31st! #JujutsuKaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 will commence the Shibuya Incident arc. At the moment, the anime series is on a brief hiatus, which means the next two weeks will not have new content.

Episode 6 will be released on August 31, 2023 at 11:56 pm JST. After a two-hour delay, the episode will be available on streaming platforms for global audiences to watch.

The episode will be available on Crunchyroll. However, it is available only in select regions, and therefore, fans that don’t have access to it can also watch it on Netflix.

The episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel. While this platform is known for its free content, fans must pay for a subscription in order to watch the simulcast of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

In the meantime, fans can watch the upcoming season 1 recap episode which will be released on August 17, 2023.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.