Who Dies in the Shibuya Incident Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen is an action-packed dark fantasy manga and anime series that has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. The series follows high school student Yuji Itadori who becomes a Jujutsu sorcerer after swallowing a cursed finger of the legendary demon Ryomen Sukuna.

One of the most intense and impactful story arcs in Jujutsu Kaisen is the Shibuya Incident Arc, which covers the events of October 31, 2018. On this fateful day, a sinister group of curse users and cursed spirits launch a coordinated attack on Shibuya, Tokyo, to seal away the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo.

The Shibuya Incident Arc features epic supernatural battles, shocking twists, and some of the most heartbreaking character deaths in the series so far. For Jujutsu Kaisen fans, this arc represents a dramatic turning point in the overarching story that violently shakes up the status quo.

In this article, we will recap and analyze the significant character deaths in the Shibuya Incident Arc, explaining their significance and how each tragic loss impacts the narrative going forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The Death of Mechamaru in Jujutsu Kaisen

The first significant fatality in the Shibuya Incident Arc is Kokichi Muta, better known by his alias Mechamaru. Mechamaru is a second-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High School who suffers from a debilitating condition that typically prevents him from using cursed energy.

To overcome his disability, Mechamaru relies on puppet-like machines called Ultimate Mechamaru to interact with others and fight curses. However, Mechamaru is revealed to be a traitor who allied with the arc's primary antagonists, Mahito and Geto, hoping they would heal his body.

Mechamaru confronts Mahito at a secret location, unleashing his full power in an attempt to kill him. But despite injuring Mahito severely, Mechamaru is betrayed again and trapped by Geto's cursed technique. After being tortured ruthlessly, Mechamaru dies, regretting that he never got to say goodbye to his friends.

Mechamaru's death is tragic because he was manipulated by false promises and sacrificed by those he tried to trust. His demise also alerts Yuji Itadori about the impending attack on Shibuya, catalyzing the start of the incident.

The Death of Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen

Kento Nanami, a skilled grade 1 Jujutsu sorcerer, is the second central character to meet his end in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Nanami is Yuji Itadori's mentor and one of the few people who trust him completely.

During the Shibuya attack, Nanami fights valiantly against several enemies but meets his match against Mahito, the sinister cursed spirit. Mahito uses his Domain Expansion to overwhelm Nanami and subject him to a horrific death by deforming his body and ripping out his heart.

Nanami's demise is impactful because he was an honorable mentor and friend to Yuji. His unwavering sense of duty and justice serves as an inspiration. Nanami's death also enrages Yuji and strengthens his resolve to destroy Mahito.

The Death of Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen

Nobara Kugisaki, the headstrong Jujutsu sorcerer from Tokyo Jujutsu High, suffers the third major casualty in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Nobara is Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro's teammate, fighting fearlessly with her characteristic hammer and nails.

After Nanami falls against Mahito, Nobara joins Yuji in attacking their mentor's killer. But Mahito outmaneuvers her with his Soul Multiplicity technique, stabbing her eye and infecting her body with decaying cursed energy.

Despite Yuji's desperate efforts to save her, Nobara succumbs to Mahito's lethal curse. Her tragic demise robs the team of an invaluable ally and motivates Yuji to stop holding back against the forces of evil.

In conclusion, the Shibuya Incident Arc represents a dark turning point in Jujutsu Kaisen as the heroic characters suffer devastating losses from merciless villains. The deaths of Mechamaru, Nanami, and Nobara are all uniquely tragic and impactful. Moving forward after the Shibuya Incident, the Jujutsu Kaisen story will never be the same again. And the memory of those lost will continue motivating Yuji Itadori and allies as they confront ever more dangerous threats in the supernatural shadows.

