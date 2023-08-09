Will Suguru Geto appear in the Shibuya arc in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

When Episode 6 of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season was released on Thursday, August 31, fans saw glimpses of the major event of the series. The episode not only marked the thrilling conclusion of Gojo's Past story Arc but also the arrival of the much-awaited Shibuya Incident Arc.

Suguru Geto's reappearance, a character covered in mystery and significance as the arc expands, offers a layer of complexity that is sure to pique fans' interest. His presence hints at deeper intentions and secrets, indicating revelations that might rock the Jujutsu world to its very foundation.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein.

Suguru Geto's role in the Shibuya Incident Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen explained, in brief

Suguru Geto did actually play a crucial role in the Shibuya Arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen. An important conflict between the jujutsu sorcerer and the demonic curses takes place in the manga series' this key and dramatic arc.

Jujutsu sorcerers learn in the story's arc that Geto and his evil curses have invaded the Shibuya train station and are holding the passengers captive. Gojo being Gojo, walks alone to the station, but Hanami, Chousou, Jogo, and Mahito plan to use the attack on the railway station as a trap.

The curses and mutated puppets are easily defeated by Gojo, but the enemy is using this as a time-stalling strategy. Gojo, who's chasing the enemies, notices a little box-shaped object in front of him and recognises it as harmful, but as soon as he makes an effort to escape it, Geto appears from behind. Gojo gets shocked when he sees Geto alive because he thought that he killed the latter after the fight with Yuta.

The seal is able to activate during the brief period of shock, capturing Gojo in the impenetrable prison world. Geto may have only made this one big appearance in the arc, but his presence had a huge influence on how the story developed and the difficulties the Itadori and Jujutsu fighters encountered.

How is Geto still alive in the series?

Suguru Geto isn't alive in Jujutsu Kaisen manga, despite what we see in the anime. Although it wasn't depicted in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film, Gojo's murder of his old friend was verified in the manga. Geto expressed how he was unable to give up on his ideas when he ran into Gojo after losing against Yuta. As a result, Gojo was forced to kill him rather than deliver him to Jujutsu Tech.

Geto's body has been transplanted with the brain of an old sorcerer named Kenjaku, who obtained Geto's body when Gojo killed him. This explains why we can see Geto in the anime. As a result, Kenjaku became Jujutsu Kaisen's primary villain, all the while spreading the lies that Geto had survived.

But Gojo could sense that the Geto he encountered was not real and thus questioned him on the same. This was when Kenjaku decided to come forward and reveal his true identity.

Kenjaku explained that it was a cursed technique through which he could switch bodies by switching brains. This ability also allows Kenjaku to acquire the innate abilities of the body he possesses, thus allowing him to use Geto's cursed manipulation.

