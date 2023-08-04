Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 is set to be broadcasted at 11.56 pm JST on Thursday, August 31, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 am PT on Thursday, August 31.

Episode 5 was the final installment in Gojo’s Past arc. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will begin the evening festival mini-arc, which should be summarily followed by the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. During the three-week gap between episodes 5 and 6, two recap episodes for season 1 and the movie will be broadcast.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 release time

To reiterate, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 11.56 pm JST on Thursday, August 31, 2023, following two weeks of recap episodes and a break. The English-subtitled version will be internationally aired after a delay of two hours and four minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, August 31

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, August 31

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, August 31

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, August 31

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, August 31

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, September 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, September 1

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 streaming details

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. It will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe, and on Netflix in India and other South East Asian countries. Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China.

The episode is also available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel for India and Thailand. A subscription is necessary to watch the episode on each of these platforms.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5

Geto defecting from Jujutsu High (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5, titled Premature Death, Geto narrated how Gojo had perfected his technique. As a result, Geto was left alone and spiraled into his hatred for the non-sorcerers. This was further fuelled by his meeting with Yuki Tsukumo and the death of Nanami’s classmate, Yu Haibara.

On a mission to rid a village of a Curse, Geto found them abusing the Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba. Finally accepting his growing resentment, he slaughtered the villagers and rescued the children, Later, Gojo Confronted him in Shinjuku, where the two friends’ ideals clashed. Despite knowing Suguru’s insane plans, Gojo let him go.

A year later, Geto debuted as the religious leader he was previously seen to be in the movie. He had adopted the Hasaba twins, and forcefully took over the Time Vessel Association. On the other hand, Gojo found Megumi Fushiguro and promised to sort out his situation with the Zen'in family. The arc ended with Gojo waking up in October 2018 to find Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara waiting for him.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6

Episode 5 returns to the present (Image via MAPPA)

As can be seen from the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will adapt chapter 64 of the manga, It’s like that. It might go on to adapt the Evening Festival sub-arc, which consists of chapters 80-82. The Shibuya Incident sub-arc begins in chapter 83, which will likely be put off till episode 7. Together, they make the infamous Shibuya arc, which is the second-longest arc in the series to date.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will see a bit of fresh air in the form of Yuji’s meeting with an old classmate, and Nobara's and Megumi’s hilarious reactions to it. However, it should then delve into Kokichi Muta, aka Mechamaru’s story, where Geto and Mahito will reappear. As many fans pointed out, episode 6 is where the happy things end, and manga Akutami has not deigned to return any happiness to his series since.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses. Find Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers here.

