Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo debuting his own Shadow Clone Jutsu as he figures out Sukuna’s glaring weakness

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 was supposed to be a reintroduction of fistfighting to the series and the spoilers released today did not disappoint. However, the chapter also makes people wonder about Gojo’s intentions regarding Megumi. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 36.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna made Megumi’s soul bear the brunt of Unlimited Void by using Mahoraga. Gojo, meanwhile, had burnt out his brain to a degree that he could no longer cast his domain. However, Sukuna too was affected by Unlimited Void and did not have access to Malevolent Shrine.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers show Gojo’s aggression against Sukuna suggesting that saving Megumi was never the plan

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers, the chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 9”.

The chapter begins with Kusakabe asking everyone if they ever got hit by Gojo, to which everyone replies that they never got hit seriously. Yuji says that Nanami once warned him not to compare himself with Gojo if he ever wanted to succeed in becoming a Jujutsu Sorcerer.

Kusakabe reveals that when Gojo hits someone, he incorporates the effects of Limitless Blue into it and reinforces that with his Cursed Energy. Yuta and Hakari both confirm that even though they got hit jokingly, they both threw up afterward. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 then returns to the battlefield where Gojo continues to beat Sukuna up.

He tries to bury Sukuna under debris and crush him with his feet, but both attempts fail. Gojo then uses his speed to create the illusion of several clones, all of whom try to punch Sukuna at the same time. However, Sukuna identifies the real Gojo and tries to fling him away. Gojo catches onto a light post and rights himself.

Gojo notices that Mahoraga’s wheel turns once after an attack to adapt to it, but it cannot adapt to anything when its user is using Domain Amplification, making the wheel turn black. This proves that while Domain Expansion is out of the game, other moves are not. Sukuna also notices that to avoid Mahoraga from adapting to him, Gojo is only using simple attacks.

The fight resumes with them throwing the light post back and forth. Gojo tells Sukuna that he knows it would take Mahoraga four spins to completely adapt to him and his new use of Infinity. Both Gojo and Sukuna claim that that is the countdown before they humble and humiliate their opponents.

Gojo declares that he will kill Sukuna before the wheel makes its fourth turn. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 returns to the onlookers, where Hana wonders if Gojo forgot about saving Megumi. While Kashimo thinks that it’s fine if he did, no 0one else shares his opinion. Yuji realizes that Gojo might really have forgotten about their plans to save Megumi.

The editor's note at the end of the chapter states "Fight to Dead or alive begins,:" indicating that this battle might end soon. The Manga will be going on a break next week due to Shueisha's publication-wide break for Obon.

