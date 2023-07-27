Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 is set to be broadcasted at 11.56 pm JST on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, July 27.

The previous episode was the final installment in the Hidden Inventory sub-arc. according to the manga chronology, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 will be the only installment of the Premature Death sub-arc, which will round up the colloquially known Gojo’s Past arc.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 release time

Toji inside the Tomb of the Star (Image via MAPPA)

To reiterate, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 11.56 pm JST on Thursday, August 3, 2023. As seen from the prior cases, the English-subtitled version will be internationally aired after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, August 3

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, August 3

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, August 3

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, August 3

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, August 3

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, August 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, August 4

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 streaming details

Shiu Kong will make a final appearance in episode 5 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 will be broadcasted on NBS/TBS in Japan. It will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe, and on Netflix in India and other South East Asian countries. Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China.

The episode is also available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel for India and Thailand. A subscription is necessary for watching the episode on each of these platforms.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4

Toji in his fight against Gojo (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4, titled “Hidden Inventory Part 4,” Toji Fushiguro defeated Suguru Geto and injured him with the Inverted Spear of Heaven. He later relinquished the body of Riko Amanai to the Time Vessel Association and learned of their origin.

It was later revealed during the conversation between him and Shiu Kong that they had orchestrated Kuroi’s kidnapping in an attempt to tire out Gojo’s Group.After Toji left the Association, he found a revived Satoru Gojo waiting for him. Satoru revealed that he has finally mastered Reversed Cursed Technique and healed himself.

Because Toji possessed too much knowledge about Limitless and the Six Eyes to defeat him with only Red, Gojo was forced to bring out Hollow Purple. Despite using the Spear and the Chain of a Thousand Miles, Toji’s arrogance lost him the battle. At the brink of his death, he told Gojo about his child, who would be sold to the Zen’in in a few years.

Later, Gojo and Geto retrieved Amanai's body amidst horrifying clapping from the Association members. It became clear that from here, the friends's paths diverged

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5

Episode 5 should mark teh beginning of Geto's descent (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 is expected to cover the entirety of the Premature Deat sub-arc, which takes up chapters 76-78 of the manga. Plot-wise, it would make sense to cover the remainder of Gojo’s Past arc in this episode as well, which takes up half of chapter 79.

This episode will focus more on Suguru Geto than the previous 4 installments and should bring the viewers back to the very first scene of season 2. The Premature Death sub-arc essentially shows Suguru's downward spiral. It is more emotional than the rest of the season so far and shows the dark side of the human treatment of the Jujutsu sorcerers.

Gojo Successfully using his RED against Toji in episode 4 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 should show how Suguru went from the righteous and moral boy seen in 2006 to the borderline unhinged genocidal maniac the viewers first met a decade later in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It should also feature a surprise appearance of a familiar face from season 1 and the begining of Gojo's character development.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates. Find the complete season 2 release schedule here.

