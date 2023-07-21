How did Gojo survive Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 has surpassed all expectations, with the fight between Gojo Satoru and Toji Fushiguro breaking the internet. Even with his Six Eyes and Limitless, Gojo fell short against Toji's Heavenly Restriction and his skillful use of special-grade cursed tools.

Toji managed to stab clean through Gojo's neck with the special grade cursed tool, Inverted Spear of Heaven, which allowed him to bypass Gojo's Limitless, nullifying the Infinity completely.

He then slashed through Gojo's torso and finished him off by stabbing him through the forehead. Gojo Satoru was left in a pool of blood, brutally murdered by Sorcerer Killer Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3. Anime-only fans are eager to learn how Gojo will survive this ordeal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gojo survived against Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen with the help of the Reverse Cursed Technique

Gojo Satoru and Toji Fushiguro (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 featured round one of the battles between Gojo Satoru and Toji Fushiguro. The Sorcerer Killer bypassed Gojo's Limitless with the help of the cursed tool, Inverted Spear of Heaven, stabbing him through the neck and leaving him in a pool of blood.

While many anime-only fans might think this is the end for Gojo Satoru, that is not true. In the manga, after being fatally injured by Toji, Gojo concentrates all his cursed energy and successfully utilizes the Reverse Cursed Technique, restoring his health and bringing himself back from death's door.

Gojo awakening his full potential (Image via Shueisha)

With his revival, Gojo could use Six Eyes without restriction, as he could use his brain all day long while using this technique. He also devised the Cursed Technique Reversal Red, a new technique with the opposite effect of his Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue.

Thus, the upcoming episode of Jujutsu Kaisen will likely see Gojo Satoru unlocking his true potential, declaring himself as the god of the Jujutsu Society, and giving himself the title "Honored One." With the perfection of Six Eyes and Limitless, he'll become the Strongest Jujutsu sorcerer in the world and prove his power during his rematch with Toji Fushiguro.

What will happen in Gojo's rematch with Toji?

Gojo vs Toji round 2 in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following Gojo's defeat, Toji murders the Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai in front of Geto Suguru. The two then engage in a fight, where despite using his strongest cursed spirits, Geto is no match for Toji's physical strength and speed. Toji defeats Geto in a matter of minutes. As he is about to leave, he encounters Gojo.

Shocked to see Gojo still alive, Toji realizes he has used the Reverse Cursed Technique to heal himself. Gojo tells Toji that he lost because he should have used the Inverted Spear of Heaven while stabbing him in the head or should have cut off his head completely.

The two once again engage in battle. However, it is heavily one-sided as Gojo, for the first time, is seen in his true element dodging Toji's super speed attacks. Gojo settles the fight quickly by combing his two techniques, Red and Blue, and hitting Toji with Hollow Technique: Purple. The attack ends up killing Toji, with Gojo being the glorious victor of their fight.

Conclusion

Gojo and Toji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo survived against Toji by finally learning to use the Reverse Cursed Technique while on his deathbed. If he had failed to master it in time, he'd have bled out without getting to the level he did later in the series.

Gojo's battle with Toji was his ultimate test which awakened his true potential. The fight transformed Gojo from an arrogant and powerful teen to an enlightened god who sits atop the Jujutsu Society and holds the power to bring meaningful change.

