Toji Fushiguro's arrival at the Zenin showdown sends Jujutsu Kaisen fandom into a frenzy

Episode 14 of season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen television series premiered on Thursday, October 26, 2023, and also saw Toji Fushiguro's return. The episode was particularly exciting, as it primarily focused on the Zenin showdown against the Cursed Spirit Dagon, who trapped the group within his own domain.

While Dagon did have an edge briefly in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode, the group was eventually able to get their advantage back, especially with the return of Kento Nanami. This led to a scenario in which Megumi Fushiguro, using his own incomplete Domain Expansion, was able to open a hole within Dagon’s own Domain Expansion which the group could then escape from.

However, just as things seemed to be going perfectly for them, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode saw a shocking combatant enter Dagon’s Domain via the hole Megumi had just created. This was none other than Toji Fushiguro, also known as Toji Zenin, the black sheep of the Zenin clan whom he was now reunited with.

Toji Fushiguro comes face-to-face with the Zenin clan’s past and future in Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest episode

Unsurprisingly, Toji’s surprise appearance in the latest episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime series caught viewers completely off guard. With Toji Fushiguro being a fan favorite, audience members were certainly hoping to see more of him throughout the arc but didn’t expect him to reappear again so soon.

There’s also the context of what Toji appearing before Naoya Zenin, Maki Zenin, and Megumi Fushiguro (his son) also means. Naobito, for example, was the head of the Zenin clan when Toji was first ostracized by the group, also wanting to buy Megumi from Toji and make him an official member of the Zenin clan.

Maki, meanwhile, is essentially the next-generation Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen. While she isn’t as strong as him physically, their situations concerning status in the clan and how the clan looks at them are similar. Finally, Megumi Fushiguro is Toji Fushiguro’s son, which provides another layer of intrigue for fans even if Megumi himself isn’t fully aware of this.

With all of this in mind, Toji’s return understandably set the fandom into a total frenzy on social media. Fans specifically praised the way the anime adapted his entrance, even putting it on par with Toji’s other “iconic” entrances throughout the series. Many simply celebrated his general return, not specifically citing what they liked or disliked about it but instead enjoying getting to see more of him.

Other Jujutsu Kaisen fans are making hilarious memes regarding Toji Fushiguro’s reappearance, most of which are specifically focused on his and Megumi’s relationship. Generally speaking, however, fans are simply praising the character’s return, and showing appreciation for the continued screentime he seems poised to receive.

Likewise, Toji is expected to be a central part of the next episode of the series, especially given his wild card nature and alignment right now in terms of the two fighting factions. While it’s possible that he will join and aid the Zenin group because of Megumi’s presence, it’s equally as likely that he’ll oppose both them and Dagon to give himself more of a challenge.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

