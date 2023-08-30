A class 1-A student finally returns to My Hero Academia manga (and it's still not Katsuki Bakugo)

With the spoilers for the latest chapter of My Hero Academia manga out, fans saw the return of class a 1-A student. Regrettably for fans, it was not Katsuki Bakugo like they expected. While the character has been missing from the manga for quite some time, fans are still hoping for him to return soon. Thus, they have been keeping an eye out for him in every new chapter.

The previous chapter saw All Might fighting All For One near the Tatooin Station. While he was heavily damaged by All For One, he was willing to keep fighting. That said, All For One, unbeknownst to himself, had become younger after being injected with Pinky Acid. His body was damaged by the acid. Hence, the villain had to use a quirk to rewind himself.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia manga sees the return of a Class 1-A student

Yuga Aoyama as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia manga saw the return of former U.A. traitor Yuga Aoyama. As per the spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 399, the manga shifted its focus to Kunieda, who had beaten all the heroes in the parking lot except for Aoyama. The Class 1-A student was injured and had roses growing out of his body. Nevertheless, he tried to attack Kunieda with his lasers.

That's when hero Fat Gum explained how Kunieda's peculiarity worked. The flowers he used, absorb the nutrients from its target, deeming the opponent unable to fight. Following this, one flower bit Yuga Aoyama's belt. As Kunieda begins a speech about how pathetic Aoyama is for not having a quirk of his own, the hero remembers the time his parents gave him his belt.

Kunieda as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

Aoyama recollected his mistakes as a traitor and became even more willing to shine like his friends. Thus, he activated his quirk, shooting lasers in all directions. He wasn't able to control it, hence, none of the lasers hit Kunieda. As the villain began to laugh about the same, Hagakure appeared behind Kunieda and reflected the laser toward the villain, hitting him.

With this, Aoyama managed to help his fellow heroes and possibly got his "moment" in the final arc. Nevertheless, fans are still worried if they will see Katsuki Bakugo again.

Will Katsuki Bakugo return to the My Hero Academia manga?

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

While it hasn't been confirmed by Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi, there is a good chance that Katsuki Bakugo will return to the manga. The Mangaka has a tendency to not kill off important characters. Additionally, fake-out deaths are quite common in animanga.

That said, the reason Bakugo may return to the My Hero Academia manga is because he immediately received medical assistance upon being injured by Shigaraki. While his heart was ruptured by the villain, Edgeshot decided to sacrifice himself to possibly save the Class 1-A student. Thus, while Bakugo hasn't appeared in the manga for quite a long time, there still remains hope for the character's return in the final chapters.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.