Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 is set to be broadcast at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, October 27, 2023, in Japan. It will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, October 26.

With Episode 13 wrapping up Yuji and Choso’s battle completely, the next episode should finish Mei Mei’s fight against the Small Pox Deity and move on to Nanami, Maki, and Naobito’s battle against Dagon. The preview of the episode also shows Megumi to be present.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 release date and time

Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, October 27, 2023. The English-subtitled version will be streamed internationally after a two-hour delay at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Daylight Time 10 am, Thursday, October 26 Eastern Daylight Time 1 pm, Thursday, October 26 British Summer Time 6 pm, Thursday, October 26 Central European Summer Time 7 pm, Thursday, October 26 Indian Standard Time 10.30 pm, Thursday, October 26 Philippine Standard Time 1 am, Friday, October 27 Australia Central Standard Time 2.30 am, Friday, October 27

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14

Choso's blood manipulation in Episode 13 (Image via Mappa)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe, while Netflix will stream it in India and other Southeast Asian countries approximately two hours after the Japanese TV broadcast has been completed.

Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel will also broadcast the episode in India and Thailand. All of these platforms require a monetary subscription to watch the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 - Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13, titled “Red Scale,” Yuji ran into Inumaki, who was guiding the civilians to safety. After taking his leave, he was confronted by Choso. The Death Painting Womb was stronger than anything Yuji had fought and gave him his hitherto signature facial scar.

With Mechamaru’s help, Yuji tried to outsmart Choso by weakening Blood Manipulation, but Choso overpowered him and left him fatally injured. However, before he could deal the finishing blow, Choso was assaulted by non-existent memories of Yuji being present alongside his late brothers Eso and Kechizu.

In this memory, Yuji called Choso “Big Brother.” Distressed, Choso walked away, leaving an unconscious Yuji, who was later found by Nanako and Mimiko. After confirming that the boy was still alive, the two sisters began a certain procedure.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14

Episode 13 adapted the first few pages of chapters 100 and 102, the entirety of chapters 103-105, and then the first few pages of chapter 106.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 is expected to cover the remaining part of chapter 102, which should go into Mei Mei’s fight against the Smallpox Deity. The remaining episode should be devoted to the battle against Dagon, which should cover the rest of chapter 106 and the whole of chapters 107 – 108.

According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 is titled “Sway”. From the scenes shown in the precap, the episode can end with chapter 109, which is arguably one of the greatest moments in the Second Act of the Shibuya Arc.

