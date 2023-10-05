Jujutsu Kaisen Timelines: The entire Shibuya Incident Timeline, Explained

The Shibuya Incident arc is undoubtedly the most complicated in Jujutsu Kaisen in terms of following the timeline of events. Mangaka Akutami takes a more radical approach by presenting the entire event in the form of a time-stamped incident report. This is further complicated by the non-linear, multifocal narrative.

With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 having entered the Shibuya Incident arc, it becomes imperative for the viewers to follow the timeline closely. Unlike the manga, the anime does give fans the luxury of going back to check a timestamp without breaking the flow of the story. The pacing of the anime is also much faster, covering more ground and leaving the viewers with less time to process it.

Moreover, with MAPPA rearranging the order of events to suit a more linear narrative, a chronological account of the events of the Shibuya Incident becomes necessary. Below is a thorough breakdown of the Shibuya Arc timeline, including every single time stamp in the manga. This article covers Chapters 79–137 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Every timestamp in the Shibuya Incident arc as per the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, explained

Shibuya as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The Shibuya Incident Arc is spread across more than ten locations inside the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, and the manga continuously jumps from one location to another, as well as from one time to another. No other arc in Jujutsu Kaisen comes close to this kind of storytelling, and while the Culling Game arc is certainly longer, it is also easier to follow.

October 21, 2018 (Prelude)

Utahime tells Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi about Mechamaru being the traitor. Elsewhere, Mahito and Geto fight and kill Kokichi Muta.

October 31, 2018, Shibuya: Act 1 – The Sealing of Satoru Gojo

Gojo in front of the Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

7:00 pm, Shibuya – A Curtain is cast

A Curtain is cast with the Tokyo branch of the Tokyu Department store at its center. The radius is estimated to be 400 meters. The Curtain only traps Civilians and specific Windows, while Jujutsu Sorcerers and Assistant managers can come and go as they please. All communications are blocked and have to be done outside the Curtain.

8:14 pm, around Shibuya – Team Nanami, Team Zen'in, and Team Kusakabe get Stationed outside the Curtain

Grade 1 sorcerer Kento Nanami is stationed at Exit 13 of the Shibuya Metro Station. He is accompanied by Ino Takuma and Megumi Fushiguro, two Grade 2 sorcerers who are both being assessed for a Grade 1 promotion.

Supreme Grade 1 sorcerer Naobito Zen'in is stationed at the Restaurant Avenue of Shibuya Mark City. He is accompanied by Maki Zen'in (Grade 4) and Nobara Kugisaki (Grade 3), who are both being assessed for a Grade 1 promotion.

Grade 1 sorcerer Atsuya Kusakabe (Class teacher for Tokyo Jujutsu High second years) is stationed at Jr Shibuya Station’s Shin Minami entrance. He is accompanied by semi-Grade 2 sorcerer Panda, whose Grade 1 promotional assessment is on hold.

8:31 pm, Doegnzaka Nichome East – Gojo enters the Curtain

8:38 pm, Shin Q BF1 – Gojo enters Shibuya Hikarie

Gojo enters the Curtain in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Satoru Gojo enters the Curtain from Bunkamura Way, Doegnzaka Nichome East. Seven minutes later, he arrives at the ShinQ shopping District’s Shibuya Hikarie skyscraper and enters the first basement (BF1) of the Tokyo Metro line.

8:39 pm, Aoyama Cemetery - Team Mei Mei moves inside Shibuya

Grade 1 sorcerer Mei Mei, who is stationed at Aoyama Cemetery with her younger brother Ui Ui and Yuji Itadori, the latter of whom has his Grade 1 Promotional assessment on hold, is informed about another Curtain appearing at the Meiji Jingumae station. She instructs her team to move in.

8:40 pm, Fukutoshin Platform, BF5– Gojo confronts the Curses

Gojo jumps down all the way and lands at the Fukutoshin line side of Shibuya Station’s Basement 5 (BF5) and is faced with Jogo, Hanami, and Choso. Over the next 11 minutes, Gojo fights the curses and manages to exorcize Hanami.

8:51 pm, Meiji-Jingumae station – The Curtains are explained

Tokyo Metro Basement structure as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

At Exit 2 of the Meiji-Jingumae station, Team Mei Mei learns a second Curtain has appeared around the Shibuya Station trapping Civilians, and a smaller one has been cast around the B5F, which prevents the entry and exit of Jujutsu Sorcerers.

Between these two curtains are the caster, who is likely between B1F and B2F, and several transfigured humans, chiefly occupying B4F of the Fukutoshin line. Leaving Itadori at Exit 2 to deal with the caster, Mei Mei and Ui Ui head to Exit 7 to rescue the civilians at B4F and below.

9:03 pm, Meiji-Jingumae – Itadori faces the Grasshopper Curse, Mei Mei destroys the second Curtain

Yuji enters the B2F level via the Meiji-Jingumae station and learns Mahito’s name from the Grasshopper Curse guarding the Curtain Constraint. He fights and defeats the Curse with ease. At B4F, Mei Mei destroys the second Curtain’s other constraint and lifts it.

9:14 pm, Harajaku/Meiji - Jinguame – Team Mei Mei regroup

Mahito leaving for Shibuya as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Team Mei Mei reunites and heads down to B4F, where they realize that Mahito has left the station and returned to Shibuya’s Fukutoshin platform, where Gojo currently is. Mahito is seen taking a train to Shibuya from B5F of Meiji-Jinguame on the Shin-Toshin line.

9:15 pm, Shibuya – Mahito reaches Shibuya

Mahito takes the train from Harajuku to the Shibuya station at B5F level. He coordinates an attack with Choso, forcing Gojo to withstand the death of countless Civilians at the hands of Transfigured Humans. Gojo activates his 0.2-second Domain Expansion to stall the Curses and kills over 1000 transfigured humans in the next 299 seconds.

9:22 pm, Inside the Curtain – the three groups enter the Barrier

Team Nanami, Team Zen'in, and Team Kusakabe enter the main Curtain after learning about the second one's appearance. Ijichi is stabbed by Haruta Shigemo.

9:26 pm, Shibuya – Gojo Satoru gets sealed

Satoru Gojo Gets Sealed (Image via MAPPA)

After finishing his work in the basement, Gojo runs into Geto, whom he killed a year ago. Pseudo-Geto reveals himself to be Kenjaku, an entity that possesses corpses by taking over their bodies. Taking advantage of Gojo’s shock, Kenjaku seals Gojo inside the Prison Realm. However, Gojo makes it nigh impossible to move the Prison Realm once he is sealed inside it.

(The sealing of Satoru Gojo will change the course of the entire Jujutsu world and is the first of the three key events of the Shibuya Incident.)

Act 2: The Shibuya Massacre

Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine in Jujustu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

9:27 pm, between Meiji – Jingumae and Shibuya

Mechamaru’s failsafe, a posthumous drone, runs into Yuji and informs him of the situation. Yuji then yells this information from the top of a building, calling for Nanami. Nanami arrives and moves towards Shibuya, while Yuji, Megumi, and Ino are tasked with finding the sorcerer who cast the Curtain and take them down.

9:30 PM, Shibuya Station B4F – the Curses decide on a game

The Curses divide into two groups: Mahito and Choso in one group, which wants to kill Yuji along with Sukuna, and Kenjaku and Jogo in another, which wants to awaken Sukuna and have him permanently take over Yuji’s body. As the curses split up, Mahito split himself into two bodies.

9:40 pm, Shoto Bunkamura Street – Nobara and Akari run into Shigemo

Nobara Kugisaki and Akari Nitta, who have split from the Zen'ins to maintain communication, run into Shigemo. After a while, Nanami joins them and defeats Shigemo, who runs away. Nanami sends them outside the Curtain before making his way inward

9:44 pm, Near Shibuya station Exit 13 – Nanami finds Ijichi

Nanami travels outside the Curtain to find Ijichi’s body and presumably takes him to Shoko Ieiri.

10:01 pm, C tower, Shibuya – The Curtain Casters are found

The team of Yuji, Ino, and Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

The three finally deduce that the casters are hidden at the top of the C- C-Tower. Ino fights Granny Ogami at the top of the tower, who summons the spirit of Toji Zen'in into her assistant, while Yuji and Megumi fight Jiro Awasaka on the ground

10:02 pm, between Shibuya and Meiji Jingumae – Mei Mei and Ui Ui run into Kenjaku

Mei Mei and Ui Ui finish beating up some curses and advance toward Kenjaku and the Prison Realm. Kenjaku releases the Curse Smallpox Deity. Mei Mei and Ui Ui defeat the Curse and face Kenjaku again.

10:04 pm, Metropolitan Expressway, Shibuya Line, Route 3 – Yuji and Megumi part ways

Yuji and Megumi defeat Awasaka and destroy the Curtain constraints. Ino loses to Toji, who goes rogue. Megumi takes Ino to Shoko for treatment, while Yuji moves inward to fight the curses. They part ways.

10:10 pm, Shibuya station – Yuji enters Shibuya

Yuji runs into Inumaki, who has been guiding the civilians away from harm. He then enters the Shibuya station, where he runs into Choso, who heavily injures him and leaves him to die. However, a false memory is later born inside Choso’s brain, which dubs Yuji as his brother.

10:20 pm, Inokashira line, Avenue gate, Shibuya Station – Nanami meets with the Zen'in, Megumi reappears

Toji breaks into Megumi's Domain (Image via MAPPA)

Nanami meets up with Naobito and Maki before they run into Dagon, who traps them inside his domain. Megumi returns to Shibuya and breaks into the Domain with his own Chimera Shadow Garden and tries to create a hole in the Domain’s barrier through which they can escape.

However, Toji enters Dagon’s Domain through that hole and kills the curse using Playful Cloud. After the Domain disappears, he drags Megumi away from there, leaving the other three to face Jogo, who promptly sets them on fire.

10:51 pm, Shibuya – Sukuna arrives

Mimiko and Nanako find Yuji and feed him one of Sukuna’s fingers. Jogo finds them and feeds him 10 more fingers, causing Sukuna to emerge and gain control of Yuji’s body. Sukuna kills Mimiko and Nanako and agrees to Jogo’s request to kill every single human in Shibuya but one (presumably Megumi).

10:51 pm, Metropolitan Expressway, route no.3 Tollgate – Shoko and Yaga’s camp

Nearby at a tollgate, Shoko and Yaga set up a healing camp of sorts and reminisce about the old days,

10:51 pm, Dogenzaka - Megumi vs Toji

Toji vs Megumi as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening (Image via MAPPA)

After a brief fight, Toji’s soul completely overtakes the body. Realizing that Megumi has kept his mother’s name, Toji takes his own life. However, Shigemo appears and injures an already battered Megumi.

11:01 pm, in front of Shibuya Stream – Kusakabe and Panda fight Geto’s retainers

Kusakabe and Panda run into Geto’s retainers who have joined Kenjaku. The ensuing battle is interrupted by the sudden appearance of Sukuna in the sky, who seems to be fighting Jogo. Sukuna kills Jogo honorably and then is met with Uraume.

11:05 pm, Dogenzaka, in front of Shibuya 109 – Mahorga is summoned

Megumi summons his ultimate Shikigami, Eight-Handed Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga, to defeat Shigemo. Mahoraga is untamed and kills Megumi, but his body remains in suspended death until Shigemo is killed and the exorcism is completed.

11:07 pm, Dogenzaka, in front of Shibuya 109 – Sukuna vs Mahorga

Mahoraga's first appearence in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Sukuna realizes that something is wrong and arrives at the location. He saves Megumi and draws Mahoraga away, later defeating the Shikigami by casting his Domain. His Domain decimates everything, living and non-living, within a 140-meter radius area which stops just in front of where Megumi is. Sukuna then kills Shigemo.

(This will later be known as the Shibuya Massacre, and is the second of the three key events in the incident.)

Act 3 – The Prelude to the Culling Game

Kenjaku's Plan succeeds (Image via MAPPA)

11:09 pm, Fukutoshin Line, B5F, Shibuya station – Todo and Arata Nitta enters Shibuya

Aoi Todo and Arata Nitta enter Shibuya Station B5F and encounter the civilians who are affected by Gojo’s 0.2 seconds Domain. They then move inwards to find Yuji.

11:14 pm, Dogenzaka, in front of Shibuya 109 - Yuji re-emerges, Nanami’s death

Sukuna delivers Megumi to Shoko before allowing Yuji to take over and witness the devastation Malevolent Shrine has caused. He then runs inside the Shibuya station, where he witnesses Mahito killing Nanami.

11:14 pm, Shoto Bunkamura Street – Nobara reenters the curtain

After delivering Akari Nitta to safety, Nobara reenters the Curtain.

11:19 pm, Dogenzaka Alley – Nobara vs. Mahito

The death of Nobara Kugisaki (Image via MAPPA)

Mahito splits into two bodies, one real and one fake, and the fake one runs into Nobara. As soon as she figures out the secret of his bodies, Mahito leads her inside the station where Yuji is fighting his real body at the Dogenzaka ticket gate. He makes a switch and uses Idle Transfiguration on Nobara, fatally injuring her and setting Yuji off.

11:19 pm, Inside Shibuya Station – Mahito vs Yuji and Todo

Soon, Todo shows up and starts fighting Mahito alongside Yuji. Arata Nitta manages to stop Nobara’s death and retreats with her to safety, but emphasizes that she has nearly no chance of surviving.

11:28 pm, Shibuya Stream – Panda finds an injured Kusakabe

Panda and Kusakabe in Shibuya in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Panda finds Kusakabe trapped beneath the rubble near the Shibuya stream. Kusakabe learns that Yuji can lose control of his body to Sukuna and declares that he supports Yuji’s execution.

11:28 pm, B3F, Shibuya Station – Choso leaves to search for Yuji

After emerging from reliving a memory that never happened, Choso starts to question his relationship with Yuji and leaves to find the boy.

11:36 Pm JST (10.36 pm MYT), Kualalampur, Malayasia – Mei Mei and Ui Ui in Malayasia

Mei Mei and Ui Ui are revealed to have fled Japan. Mei Mei is seen presumably talking to her lawyer about selling her property in Japan, indicating a nationwide economic and social collapse.

11:36 pm, The remains of the Shibuya Police station, Udagawa Police box – Kenjaku absorbs Mahito

Shibuya is Mahito's last appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPAP)

Yuji and Todo manage to defeat Mahito with great effort, although Todo loses his hand and thus his technique. Mahito tries to run from Yuji and finds Kenjaku in his path. Kenjaku torments Yuji by releasing a few curses and playing with the boy.

The ancient curse user then exorcises Mahito and absorbs him, gaining control of the Cursed Technique Idle Transfiguration. The Kyoto Students, Kusakabe, and Panda arrive at the scene but are easily overpowered by Kenjaku. Choso arrives and reveals that he carries the blood of Noritoshi Kamo, the first and evilest sorcerer in history.

Kenjaku reveals that he has usurped Kamo’s body the same way he is usurping Geto’s; thus, he has many names. Choso declares himself to be Yuji’s elder brother, claiming that he could sense his younger brothers and indicating that Kenjaku may have possessed one of Yuji’s parents for the boy and Choso to be sharing blood.

Uraume and Yuki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Soon, Uraume and Yuki Tsukumo join the battle as well. Kenjaku explains that he plans to bring back the Heian Era of Curses by using Idle Transfiguration to awaken several thousands of people whom he had previously marked, Tsumiki Fushiguro being one of them.

He leaves with Uraume and the Prison realm, issuing a call to Sukuna and revealing the true reason behind orchestrating the Shibuya Incident.

[This is the end of the report on the Shibuya Incident. Later, this third and final key event of the incident will be known as the preamble to the Culling Game.]

The aftermath

Rules of the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen Manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Following the Shibuya Incident arc, Jujutsu Kaisen moves into the Itadori Execution arc, which features the return of Yuta Okkotsu and the introduction of Naoya Zen'in. The key developments in the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident can be summed in the following points

1. Japan plunges into chaos with Tokyo at its epicenter. The Jujutsu Higher-Ups and the Japanese Government are shaken up beyond restoration.

2. Kenjaku’s existence remains unknown to the Jujutsu Society authorities. Instead, believing Geto to be alive they sentence him to death again, alongside Yaga. Gojo is exiled from the Jujutsu World and unsealing him is deemed a crime.

3. Kenjaku later issues the Culling Game for Jujutsu sorcerers and non-Jujutsu civilians alike, which would become the longest Jujutsu Kaisen arc with nearly as terrible consequences.

4. Naobito Zen'in passes away, and his will announces his son Naoya to be the next Zen'in head unless Gojo is dead or incapacitated. In the latter case, as per Naobito’s agreement with Toji, Megumi is to be adopted into the Zen'in clan and is to be made the next Zen'in head, effective immediately. Naoya learns that Megumi is in Tokyo and departs for Shibuya to kill the boy.

5. Yuji teams up with Choso to eradicate the curses scattered around Shibuya. The Jujutsu higher-ups remove the stay in Yuji’s execution and appoint Yuta Okkotsu as his executioner. Given that the Shibuya Massacre cut off Inumaki’s arm, Yuta accepts the job.

Final thoughts

Shibuya arc sees the most deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

Few events in Jujutsu Kaisen have had such long-reaching effects as the Shibuya Incident, both in the universe and on the fans. The arc changes the topography of the Jujutsu World and the quality of Jujutsu Kaisen as a series forever. The format of the presentation plays a considerable role in making it so, especially the fractured sense of the narrative.

As Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 continues to progress further into the Shibuya Incident, the viewers will become more acclimatized to the rapid movement of the action and the swift turns of the plot. It remains to be seen how MAPPA restructures the arc to tailor it to the medium, but the Shibuya Incident will remain, without a doubt, the single most memorable arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

