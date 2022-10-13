Jujutsu Kaisen deuteragonist Megumi Fushiguro's Inherited Technique has been one of the most intriguing cursed techniques so far. For various situations, the Head of the Zen'in clan can summon powerful Shikigami, each with its own unique abilities.

From Nue to Max Elephant to the Divine Dogs, each Shikigami is unique and serves a different purpose. For a Shikigami user, the Shikigami in question must be summoned and exorcised before they can be used.

However, there is one Shikigami that no Shikigami User has been able to exorcise so far - Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga. The Mahoraga is Jujutsu Kaisen's strongest Shikigami so far. No known Ten Shadows Technique user has been able to exorcise it successfully. But that did not stop Megumi Fushiguro from doing so.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How many times has Megumi summoned Mahoraga?

Terence Carroll @TeddyC361 First theory of the day. I believe towards the end of culling games tsumiki might die in Megumi’s hands. Then when that happens he will go crazy and let loose again. Will summon mahoraga and will exorcise him adding him to his arsenal First theory of the day. I believe towards the end of culling games tsumiki might die in Megumi’s hands. Then when that happens he will go crazy and let loose again. Will summon mahoraga and will exorcise him adding him to his arsenal https://t.co/OhWQTIkkSY

Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Fushiguro has summoned the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga only once so far. This is evident as it is the most ungovernable Shikigami. No one in the Zen'in Clan's history has been able to tame it. Nonetheless, Mahoraga can be summoned via an exorcism ritual if one wishes to attempt to exorcise it.

While summoning a Shikigami is easy, using it is another story. For a Shikigami to be available for use by a Ten Shadows Technique user, he/she must first defeat it. Considering that Mahoraga had been undefeated, summoning it meant a guaranteed death.

Making an appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 117, Mahoraga was summoned as a last resort. Curse User Haruta Shigemo sprung a surprise attack on Megumi and gravely injured him. Realizing that his odds of winning were low, Megumi began creating distance between his opponents while explaining the Ten Shadows Technique.

As a last resort, Megumi disclosed the final details of his technique before finally summoning the undefeated General Mahoraga. This forced Shigemo into an exorcism ritual with the Tokyo High student. In no shape to fight, Megumi passes out before being tossed away by the Shikigami, who then turns its attention to Shigemo.

Thus, Megumi Fushiguro summoned the Divine General and compelled Haruta Shigemo to participate in the exorcism, thereby ensuring Shigemi's death.

Can Megumi summon Mahoraga again?

It is debatable whether Megumi can summon Mahoraga again. Since Sukuna was the one who downed the Divine General, there are question marks all around this.

In the first instance, Sukuna did not kill Mahoraga. For a Shikigami to die, it must be deactivated without Megumi's intent. Even then, they do not die, instead, their powers are passed on to other Shikigami. Due to the Divine General having an exorcise ritual, multiple people can participate. So, it is possible that Sukuna may have merely exorcised Mahoraga.

Lázmon Verde ⚖️ @CommodoreLaz Am I the only one that felt Sukuna vs Mahoraga is something you would see in Dragon Ball, specifically in West City with the way the fight choreography was handled? I say this because it gave me those exact same vibes and I loved it. Am I the only one that felt Sukuna vs Mahoraga is something you would see in Dragon Ball, specifically in West City with the way the fight choreography was handled? I say this because it gave me those exact same vibes and I loved it. https://t.co/OL5WP2GVU2

In the second instance, Sukuna did kill Mahoraga. Sukuna calls himself an "outsider" to the ritual, making it "void." For Megumi and Shigemo to survive, one of them needed to defeat Mahoraga. However, that was impossible. The only way would be for Sukuna to defeat him, thus nullifying the ritual. Therefore, by beating Mahoraga, Sukuna killed him as he did not "return" into the shadow.

As per both instances, if Sukuna exorcised Mahoraga, then Megumi might be able to summon him once more, but then again, he would need to defeat the Divine General to use him. However, if Sukuna did indeed kill Mahoraga, he could never return to Jujutsu Kaisen.

