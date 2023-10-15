What is Haruta Shigemo's Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Haruta Shigemo's recent appearance in the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has reignited the intrigue surrounding this character. As the anime has yet to fully unveil his unique cursed technique, fans are buzzing with anticipation and theories. Moreover, Shigemo is not just another antagonist in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, he is a riddle wrapped in mystery.

With his long, light blonde hair and the distinctive purple markings under his eyes, Shigemo's appearance is as intriguing as his character.

As an antagonist, he not only challenges the protagonists but also introduces the audience to a unique facet of the Jujutsu Kaisen world through his abilities. His alliances, especially with Uraume and Pseudo-Geto's faction of evil sorcerers, further accentuate his role in the series, making him a character fans love to decipher.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Shigemo's Cursed Technique: The power of miracles

Shigemo's innate cursed technique is aptly named "Miracles." At its core, this technique is about manipulating the very fabric of luck. By erasing minor miracles from his life and storing them, as represented by the marks under his eyes, Shigemo has a reservoir of luck at his disposal.

When faced with life-threatening situations, these stored miracles activate, altering the course of events in his favor. For instance, a potentially fatal blow might miss him, or an unforeseen event might save him from certain doom.

The true genius of this technique lies in its subtlety. Unlike overtly destructive techniques, "Miracles" operates in the background, silently tipping the scales in Shigemo's favor. However, there's an element of unpredictability. Shigemo himself is mostly unaware of the inner workings of his technique, relying on it as a passive shield rather than an active weapon.

Beyond his innate cursed technique, Shigemo is also proficient in using cursed tools, specifically the "Hand Sword." This unique weapon, resembling a katana, has a handle shaped like a human hand.

However, this isn't just for aesthetics, the hand has its own set of abilities. It can move autonomously, allowing Shigemo to use it in versatile ways, such as throwing it like a projectile or wielding it in close combat. Moreover, this cursed tool enhances Shigemo's sensory abilities, enabling him to detect individuals even if they are outside his direct line of sight.

Shigemo's role in the story arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen

Shigemo played significant roles in Jujutsu Kaisen's arcs, such as the Jujutsu High's Goodwill Event and the Shibuya Incident arc. His actions during these arcs, combined with his unique abilities, made him a formidable opponent for the protagonists.

In terms of combat, Shigemo has had his moments of dominance, such as overpowering Nobara for a brief period.

However, when faced with a grade 1 sorcerer like Kento Nanami, Shigemo was easily defeated, showcasing the vast difference in their abilities. Despite this, his cursed technique, "Miracles," has allowed him to survive numerous dangerous situations, including his encounter with Nanami.

During the Shibuya Incident arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, Shigemo's role became even more pronounced. After Megumi Fushiguro's intense confrontation with his own resurrected father, Shigemo saw an opportunity and ambushed the young sorcerer. Using his hand-sword cursed tool, he inflicted a severe injury on Megumi.

However, as the situation escalated, Megumi, in a desperate bid, summoned the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga, the most formidable shikigami of the Ten Shadows Technique. Shigemo, realizing the gravity of the situation, understood that both he and Megumi needed to defeat this powerful entity to survive.

However, the tables turned quickly. Megumi, already weakened from his previous battles, was swiftly incapacitated by Mahoraga. As the cursed spirit turned its attention to Shigemo, the formidable Sukuna intervened. The battle that ensued between Sukuna and Mahoraga was nothing short of epic. Mahoraga, with its unique ability to adapt to any phenomenon, posed a significant challenge even for Sukuna.

In the end, using his Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine, Sukuna managed to annihilate the shikigami. As the dust settled, Shigemo, believing he had narrowly escaped death, attempted to flee the scene. However, he soon met his end, having been sliced in half by the residual effects of Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine, marking a tragic conclusion to his journey in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Despite the protective nature of his "Miracles" technique, which had saved him from numerous threats in the past, Shigemo found himself outmatched by the sheer power and unpredictability of Sukuna. His stored miracles were exhausted, leaving him vulnerable to Sukuna's devastating attack, ultimately leading to his demise.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Haruta Shigemo, with his unique cursed technique and role in pivotal arcs, is a character that adds depth to the Jujutsu Kaisen narrative. His presence, actions, and especially his "Miracles" technique offer a fresh perspective on the concepts of power and luck in the series.

As the story progresses, fans eagerly await the evolution of Shigemo's character and the further unraveling of his cursed technique's mysteries.

