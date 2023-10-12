Nanami steals the show in Gojo's absence (and Jujutsu Kaisen fans can't stop gushing over it)

With the release of the twelfth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans excitingly saw Kento Nanami spring into action against Haruta Shigemo as the Shibuya Incident arc progressed. With Nanami being a massive fan favorite, this was understandably the highlight of the installment for many viewers.

While Kento Nanami may have stolen the spotlight in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, his fight against Shigemo was far from the only occurrence within the installment. Fans also saw the reincarnation of Toji Zen’in continue his rampage, while Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori headed elsewhere, with the latter running into Choso.

Fans also saw Kenjaku enter the fray, running into Mei Mei and enlisting the aid of the Special Grade Curse, Smallpox Deity to hopefully make quick work of her. While all of this is exciting, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are unsurprisingly honing in on Kento Nanami’s fight against Shigemo, praising MAPPA Studios for the portrayal of the fight scene overall.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest installment solidifies Kento Nanami as an anime and manga fan-favorite

As mentioned above, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are specifically praising the Kento Nanami versus Haruta Shigemo fight scene for the overall way in which MAPPA Studios portrays it. Fans specifically point to the portrayal of Nanami himself, who appears to tower over Shigemo in each and every scene.

The tone in which Nanami speaks throughout the scene is also a specific highlight for many fans, who have none other than the legendary Kenjiro Tsuda to thank in that regard. While Tsuda’s performance as Nanami has always been something fans of the series have praised, this specific scene seems to have especially impressed viewers.

Many Jujutsu Kaisen viewers are also pointing out the facial expressions Kento Nanami has throughout the scene, praising MAPPA Studios for so meticulously highlighting his emotions. While this has always been a strength of MAPPA’s general style, especially within this series, viewers felt that their work on the fight scene was extraordinary.

Unsurprisingly, this celebration of Nanami as a character and his latest portrayal by MAPPA Studios has also led some to revisit prior scenes of his from other parts of the series. One popularly shared choice is his brief appearance in the franchise’s 0 film, which was an anime-original sequence MAPPA had put in.

Fans are also interestingly choosing to celebrate this latest focus on Kento Nanami by sharing compilation edits featuring scenes of him from both the anime and the original manga. Hilariously, some of these posts are treating the release of today’s episode, and likewise the adaptation of the Nanami versus Shigemo fight scene, as somewhat of a fandom holiday.

Regardless of exactly how fans are celebrating Nanami’s latest appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s clear that they’re appreciative of the work MAPPA has done on this fan-favorite character. Hopefully, fans will continue to see Nanami built up and get the special treatment he deserves from MAPPA as season 2 progresses and eventually concludes.

