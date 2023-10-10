Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 is set to release on Monday, October 23, at 12 am JST. With Hajime Kashimo’s loss and apparent death signaling Hiromi Higuruma and Yuji Itadori’s turn to fight Ryomen Sukuna, fans are excited to learn of what’s next for the series.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when these will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate.

Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 seemingly set to see Yuji debut a new set of moves based on his latest appearance

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, October 23, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, October 22, for most international fans.

Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, October 23, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series.

The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, October 22

Eastern Standard Time: 11am, Sunday, October 22

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 am, Sunday, October 22

Central European Time: 4 am, Sunday, October 22

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am, Sunday, October 22

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, October 22

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, October 23

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, October 23

Chapter 238 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 began with Kashimo analyzing Sukuna’s body via x-ray, coming to the conclusion that his body was utterly perfect in terms of sorcery standards. He added that between his physique, the Cursed Tools at his disposal, and his massive pool of Cursed Energy, Sukuna is essentially the most “beautiful” sorcerer to have ever lived.

Sukuna then launched a massive Dismantle at Kashimo, who realized it as the same move that finished off Gojo. Sukuna then began discussing how someone once ranted to her about love, asking Kashimo if he was once strong. Sukuna then launched a massive net of Dismantle attacks at Kashimo, one which was seemingly inescapable despite Kashimo’s skill and strength.

Sukuna then lectured Kashimo about how all the fighters who came to challenge him never cursed him in defeat, but wanted his recognition. He asserted that by fighting and defeating them, Kashimo recognized them and showed them the purest form of love he could, as did Sukuna with Gojo and all others who ever challenged him.

The chapter then ended with Uraume and Kinji Hakari returning to the battlefield as Hiromi Higuruma and Yuji Itadori debuted.

What to expect (speculative)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 will likely begin with Sukuna continuing to tease Yuji and Hiromi, questioning what they can hope to achieve on the battlefield that Gojo and Kashimo couldn’t.

This will also likely lead into a conversation about Yuji’s new arms, which are seemingly indicative of him using a new Cursed Technique or Cursed Tool to fight Sukuna with.

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 is almost certain to not reveal the full picture of Itadori’s arms, fans are likely to at least get a tease or some basic information as to what they are.

From here, the rest of the issue will likely focus on Yuji and Hiromi beginning their apparent tag-team fight against Sukuna, likely showing them at least able to make some headway early on.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

