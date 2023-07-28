Does Yuji Itadori have siblings in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen, created by Gege Akutam, is widely regarded as one of the most influential anime series of recent years. Additionally, with the recent release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the hype for the series is only growing. The anime series is currently showing Gojo's Past arc, which will be followed by the series' most anticipated arc, the Shibuya Incident arc.

However, before watching the Shibuya Incident arc, fans wanted to learn more about their favorite characters. Like in Gojo's Past arc, fans learned some details about Gojo, Geto, and their relationship. However, there is one more character about whom many are curious, and that is, Yuji Itadori, the series' protagonist.

Like all other Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Yuji battles the curses. However, there are some who are more interested in learning about Yuji's family—specifically, whether Yuji Itadori has siblings who also portray Jujutsu Kaisen characters—than they are in his skills. To this, it can be said that while Yuji does not have any blood-related siblings, he does have siblings.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Exploring the identity of Yuji Itadori's sibling in Jujutsu Kaisen

As Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 slowly returns to the present day, when the Shibuya Incident occurs, some fans are curious to know if Yuji Itadori has siblings or not. To answer that, it can be said that Yuji was a single child and had no blood siblings, as was previously mentioned. However, this all changed when Gege decided to open the curtains in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 208 which confirmed that Yuji has siblings but not blood-related.

It was revealed that Yuji's mother, Kaori Itadori, was possessed by Kenjaku (the same curse user who possessed Geto), the most evil curse user in history. Kenjaku is the same evil curse-user who created the Death Paintings, which are numbered nine. However, Gege's revelation was not surprising, as Gege had previously hinted that Yuji might have siblings.

For instance, Gege depicts Choso finally realizing Yuji is one of his brothers in Jujutsu Kaisen chapters 134 and 135 while battling Kenjaku (Geto). Choso realized this through the unintended side effect of his cursed technique. It enables him to sense or see the transformations of his younger brothers because of their shared origins.

A still of Yuji (Image via MAPPA)

As Choso realized that it was Noritoshi Kamo's presence there while fighting Geto, Choso also realized that this same thing happened when he saw Yuji in his vision. Choso saw the vision of Yuji just as he was about to kill Yuji in their previous fight in Shibuya. In the vision, Choso experienced a vision of Eso, Kenhizu, Yuji, and himself seated at a table covered in food (Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 106).

Choso, however, did not simply rely on what he saw, but later when he recognized Noritoshi inside Geto, he understood that Yuji was also his brother. Not only that, but Gege made also other indirect hints. One such hint was made in chapter 143 when it was shown that Kenjaku had taken over Yuji's mother in the same way that he had taken over Geto and Noritoshi. At this point, fans saw that Kaori Itadori had stitches that are similar to those on Noritoshi Kamo's and Geto's heads.

Sporeman0 @Sporeman0 Because there's a very important link between Yuji and Kenjaku. One which, by the give-and-take principles of Jujutsu, would give Kenjaku a pretty big degree of leverage over Yuji. Kenjaku is Yuji's mother pic.twitter.com/lcCssPBISO

Thus, when Kenjaku acknowledged that he had previously assumed control of Kaori's body in chapter 208, everything finally made sense, putting Kenjaku as Yuji's parent in this situation. However, given that Kenjaku also created Choso, Eso, and the other seven Death Paintings (when he possessed Noritoshi), he is also considered to be their father. As a result, all nine of the Death Paintings could be considered Yuji's half-brothers because they share the same parent.

Final thoughts

A still of Yuji Itadori and his grandfather (Image via MAPPA)

Finally, it can be said that Yuji has siblings, who are the death paintings, though they are only half-brothers because they have a third parent in common, Kenjaku. Not only that but after initially keeping Yuji's family history under wraps, the mangaka is now gradually divulging it as the story progresses. Therefore, it will be intriguing to learn more if the mangaka decides to give more information about the Itadori family.

