Jujutsu Kaisen finally gives a clue about Yuji’s family in chapter 215

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 spoilers are already out on the internet and have left fans stunned by the intensity and visuals of the battle. On March 6, 2023, at 12 am JST, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215, titled Fearsome Womb Part-7, will be available.

While the leaks of chapter 215 depict a fierce clash between Yuji and Maki against Sukuna, it also provides some crucial clues about Itadori Yuji’s family line. As Uraume jumped in to interrupt the fight and rescue, Sukuna commented about Itadori Yuji, which might be a clue for getting a depth learning about Yuji’s family.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 and also depicts the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 gives hints regarding Yuji’s background

Here's my theory about Yuji, his family, Sukuna and the importance of Heavenly Restriction



Wasuke Itadori was either the 25th head (Naobito's older brother and Toji's dad) or the mysterious 24th head of the Zenin clan.



In the final stages of chapter 215 spoilers, during Sukuna and Uraume’s departure, Sukuna mentioned that Yuji’s face was so pathetic. He also added that Yuji looked like the person they met in Harima Province in the past. This could indicate that Yuji comes from a cursed user family. The riddle could also be solved thanks to the string Kenjaku pulled when Yuji was born by possessing his mother. Sukuna did not anticipate Yuji's sheer power to be as strong as it was.

It has been seen in the past chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen that Toji Zen’in from the Zen’in clan had no cursed energy. He was heavenly restricted, and due to that, he had the indomitable physical ability. Also, at present, Maki Zen’in bears the same physical features as Toji Zen'in.

really didn't expect this kind of dynamic from them like are you two seriously gossiping

Identically, the same theory could apply to the case of Itadori Yuji. Yuji might be from a strong clan that has given Sukuna a hard time in the past. The hint from Gege Akatumi is very fickle right now. In the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapters, the enigma regarding Yuji’s family hopes to be resolved soon.

Preview of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 spoilers

Chapter 215 raw scans show that Maki arrived at the scene unnoticed by Sukuna because she didn't possess any cursed energy. Later, Maki and Yuji fought Sukuna in a ferocious battle.

The duo seemed to dominate Sukuna. Even Sukuna thought Yuji was less powerful than Maki because Maki seemed unwavering against Sukuna’s punches. Additionally, in the raw scans of chapter 215, Sukuna used a new spell named “Spider’s Thread,” which destroyed the balance between Yuji and Maki’s attack. Sukuna used this technique because he didn’t want to take the chance that Megumi would block his curse energy channel again.

"Oh you are so funny Master Sukuna, I've prepared your bath." Okey, Uraume is very helpful, but in a pathetic and humiliating way. She waits 1000 years for him and I know that if she ever needs his help, she won't see it.

The epic battle chipped in due to Uraume's interference. She was a follower of Sukuna from the Heian period. She used her cursed energy, "Maximum Output: FORST CALM," on Yuji and Maki so that Sukuna and she could fly off the scene. She mentioned to Sukuna that she had weakened the ice on Yuji, but Sukuna said that he didn’t need Yuji anymore. Sukuna then asked Uraume to prepare the bath so he could get his real body, and Uraume assured him that it was ready.

In the final scene of chapter 215 spoilers, Sukuna summoned Nue and flew off further from the scene. Yuji then broke the ice, came out, and called out to Sukuna. Sukuna didn’t pay any heed and stated that his face looked pathetic and reminded him of a person from Harima in the past.

Final thoughts

Itadori Yuji was already angry about what Sukuna did, so in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214, he told Sukuna to chew up his misery and landed a strong punch on Sukuna. Fans are excited after watching this enraged Itadori unleash tremendous power.

Fans are also flooding the internet with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 leaks. Fans were left with questions after this chapter because it gave some interesting hints about Yuji's family. Whether Itadori Yuji is connected to a strong curse-using family or not should be known in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapters.

