Jujutsu Kaisen leaves fans with more questions than answers following chapter 215 spoilers

The alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 were released on Tuesday, February 28, bringing with them some exciting new developments. Fans saw Sukuna seemingly rescued by Kenjaku and Uraume, as well as the tease that Yuji may indeed come from a line of sorcerers on his father’s side.

While incredibly exciting overall, the latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans also brought with them plenty of questions. Fans are now curious as to whether or not Kenjaku is allies with Sukuna, as well as who this former resident of Harima is whom Yuji apparently reminds Sukuna of.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest developments have fans questioning allegiances, origins, and more

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 allegedly begins with a huge fish curse seen flying over the city. Fans then learn that as the last issue ended, Kenjaku gave Uraume a ride as they “seem to be in a hurry.”

Meanwhile, Yuji lands his punch and Sukuna curses Megumi, hoping his Cursed Energy output doesn’t fall below 10 percent. As Sukuna comments that everything needs final touches, he senses Maki at the scene, noticing that Nue hasn’t damaged her.

Maki and Yuji then take on Sukuna, seemingly overpowering the King of Curses, who comments that Yuji is truly boring in the process, prompting Maki to rush Sukuna seemingly alone. This parlays into a combo technique with Yuji and Maki, leading Sukuna to realize that Megumi’s body will reject him and reduce his Cursed Energy output when he harms Megumi’s allies

c @suguruhrs



#jjkleaks #jjk215 “forget the cursed technique we’re just gonna punch and kick” duo “forget the cursed technique we’re just gonna punch and kick” duo#jjkleaks #jjk215 https://t.co/eqOPl3xftT

Sukuna then uses a new Cursed Technique called Spider’s Thread, seemingly effective in stopping Yuji and Maki’s assault. He punches Maki, but she seems unaffected by it.

Suddenly, however, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215’s alleged spoilers claim that Uraume has arrived and is using a Cursed Technique called Frost Calm. Uraume then apologizes to Sukuna, saying that she hopes she didn’t overstep and that she went easy on Yuji.

Sukuna comments that he doesn’t care about Yuji anymore, but commends Uraume for being extremely prejudiced against Maki. He then summons Nue and orders his bath to be completed, but Uraume says it’s already done.

As the two are about to depart, Yuji breaks out of his ice and shouts at Sukuna. However, he’s unable to stop the two, resulting in them flying away and commenting on how pathetic Yuji looks.

Fans’ questions

While not mentioned above for brevity’s sake, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen raw scans allegedly see Sukuna elaborate on a previous comment, which saw Sukuna passively mention that he had seen Yuji or someone similar from another time period. This time period is most likely Sukuna’s original life.

The latest alleged raw scans see Sukuna elaborate that this is someone from Harima, which is the name of both a province and town in real-world Japan. With Yuji’s mother being known as Kenjaku due to Yuji’s near-death flashback, fans are suspecting that the person whom Sukuna is referencing is someone on his father’s side.

Likewise, if Sukuna interacted with this person in such a way that he’s able to recall their appearance, it’s likely that they were a jujutsu sorcerer of some respectable caliber. As a result, many fans are suspecting that series author and illustrator Gege Akutami included this message to build towards the eventual reveal of Yuji awakening his Cursed Energy and Technique.

Honored One @Honored0ne #JJKSpoilers twitter.com/king_jin_woo3/… Myamura (JJK215 Leaks) @King_Jin_Woo3 #JJK215 Yuji breaks out from the ice but Sukuna & Uraume leaves the spot ridiculing Yuji. Sukuna is off to take his "BATH" as Uraume informs him that the preparations are done #JJKSpoilers Yuji breaks out from the ice but Sukuna & Uraume leaves the spot ridiculing Yuji. Sukuna is off to take his "BATH" as Uraume informs him that the preparations are done #JJKSpoilers #JJK215 https://t.co/DQ2vcL8WLy Am I bugging for thinking Kenjaku is the guy from Harima going by a different name (Yuji being his son/decedent) and this is his twisted revenge on Sukuna and the entire Jujustu World! Sukuna and his battles probably destroying Harima. #JJK215 Am I bugging for thinking Kenjaku is the guy from Harima going by a different name (Yuji being his son/decedent) and this is his twisted revenge on Sukuna and the entire Jujustu World! Sukuna and his battles probably destroying Harima. #JJK215 #JJKSpoilers twitter.com/king_jin_woo3/…

sjsnsjkdkd @rickarfggc



In this he elaborated on it being someone from Harima(a province in Japan) so quite certainly Yuji's father's side was a group of Cursed technique users too:) @IDuckyx For everyone confused Sukuna previously mentioned he had seen Yuji or something similar from another periodIn this he elaborated on it being someone from Harima(a province in Japan) so quite certainly Yuji's father's side was a group of Cursed technique users too:) @IDuckyx For everyone confused Sukuna previously mentioned he had seen Yuji or something similar from another periodIn this he elaborated on it being someone from Harima(a province in Japan) so quite certainly Yuji's father's side was a group of Cursed technique users too:)

XX @SR03B #jjk215 these pages r crazy cus sukuna def meant the way kenjaku possessed kaori and gave birth to yuuji #jjk215 these pages r crazy cus sukuna def meant the way kenjaku possessed kaori and gave birth to yuuji https://t.co/So4hp880mj

❤️ Jen ❤️ @traffylover #jjk215 Don’t mind me I’ll just be crying thinking about how megumi could die once the bath is completed and possibly be sukuna’s first meal Don’t mind me I’ll just be crying thinking about how megumi could die once the bath is completed and possibly be sukuna’s first meal 😭 #jjk215 https://t.co/XuvBQk946q

cam @cxmdnn

#JJKSpoilers #JJK215 KENJAKU AND URAUME GOING TO GET SUKUNA?? TO TAKE HIM TO HIS BATH?? #JJK215 KENJAKU AND URAUME GOING TO GET SUKUNA?? TO TAKE HIM TO HIS BATH?? #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/S2P7OFwOXO

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are also extremely concerned with the alleged bath that Uraume and Kenjaku have prepared for Sukuna. Many are scared that him partaking in this bath will allow the character to fully take over Megumi Fushiguro’s body, essentially killing him in the process and eliminating all hope of his return.

Likewise, fans are also concerned with how Kenjaku fits into the equation as a potential ally of Sukuna. Should the two join forces, even Satoru Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu combined may not be enough to stop the pair.

While still an exciting issue, the latest installment to the series seems set to leave fans with many more questions than answers.

