What is Kashimo's Mythical Beast Amber? Jujutsu Kaisen's newest overpowered Cursed Technique, explained

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237, the highly-anticipated fight between Sukuna and Kashimo finally begins, following the tragic death of Satoru Gojo. This intense battle also unveils Kashimo's secret cursed technique, known as the Mythical Beast Amber, a remarkable ability that allows him to manipulate electricity, showcasing unparalleled power.
In fact, it is considered one of the most formidable and overpowering techniques in all of Jujutsu Kaisen. Not only does it grant Kashimo control over electricity, but there are hints that he may even possess mastery over magnetism as well.
Kashimo's potentially overpowered Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236
Readers of Jujutsu Kaisen were finally rewarded with the long-awaited and epic clash between Sukuna and Kashimo. This highly anticipated battle became one of the most sought-after events, especially after the intense showdown between Gojo and Sukuna.
The anticipation was high as Kashimo relentlessly pursued Sukuna throughout eras, reserving his overpowered Cursed Technique for this momentous encounter.
Thus, in chapter 236, readers were delighted to unveil Kashimo's awe-inspiring cursed technique, known as the Mythical Beast Amber. Mythical Beast Amber showcases Kashimo's exceptional control over cursed energy and his deep comprehension of intricate electrical systems.
With this incredible ability, he possesses the power to manipulate his own flesh, harnessing the raw energy of electricity to bring about a multitude of extraordinary phenomena. During its debut in chapter 237, Kashimo displayed the ability to create sound waves and wave attacks that could disintegrate anything with a mere flick. Mythical Beast Amber also increased his physical prowess to a level that was even able to overpower Sukuna's reactions.
The true uniqueness of the overpowered Cursed Technique Mythical Beast Amber lies in its potential versatility. Along with his mastery over electricity, it might also be possible that Kashimo would be able to manipulate magnetism. This broadening of their powers presents a wealth of innovative and formidable strategies, including railgun-like assaults or even the manipulation of basic electromagnetic forces.
One of the most fascinating aspects of this overpowered Cursed Technique is its ability to manipulate electricity, which is a fundamental force in all living creatures. This power gives Kashimo a distinct advantage, especially in his battle against Sukuna.
Since Sukuna is most likely still connected to a nervous system, Kashimo's ability to disrupt these electrical signals could completely change the game. He could potentially disable Sukuna, interfere with his vital functions, or even target his brain, dealing a devastating blow to this seemingly unbeatable opponent.
Since Jujutsu Kaisen has been taking several inspirations from Eastern mythology, it is quite possible that the inspiration for Kashimo's technique might come from the mythical creature Kirin. This creature is said to be able to control lighting and is one of the few beings on par with a dragon in eastern mythology.
Since Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 is all set to be released on October 8, 2023, readers are guaranteed to gain more insights into Kashimo's cursed technique and possibly Gojo's return as theorized by many JJK fans.
Final thoughts
The intense confrontation between Sukuna and Kashimo in Jujutsu Kaisen has captivated fans, particularly with the impressive display of power from Mythical Beast Amber. Kashimo's remarkable control over electricity and potential manipulation of magnetism have elevated the intensity of the battle to unprecedented levels.
As Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 draws near, readers anxiously await new revelations, including the possible return of Gojo, promising even more exciting developments in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.
