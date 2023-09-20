Hajime Kashimo is the best chance against Sukuna right now (and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 proves it)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 has been extremely surprising because it has seemingly shown the death of Satoru Gojo, and the fandom is still coming to terms with that. After chapter 235 seemed to have suggested that Gojo had defeated Ryomen Sukuna, this chapter clearly shows the former being cut in half, ending the battle for good.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 asks one big question: Now what? Sukuna and Kenjaku are still out there, and Gojo is now taken out. Who is going to be the one to step up to defeat these two Jujutsu colossus?

While it is obvious that Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu, the two protagonists of the series over the years, are going to do their best and help, Hajime Kashino could be the best choice at the moment given his experience, strength, and desire to fight Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 breaks the internet, and it is time for Hajime Kashino to step up

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 showed Satoru Gojo talking to many of his childhood friends, including Suguru Geto and Nanami Geto, only to switch to the present day, with his body cut in half. It turns out that Sukuna, along with Mahoraga, planned to attack the space surrounding Gojo so the latter's Infinity couldn't block it, thus leading to him being cut.

Naturally, the reactions online have been crazy, and many fans are now asking who will stop Sukuna and Kenjaku. Sukuna, in particular, defeated Gojo, so it seems difficult for other characters to make a difference. As mentioned earlier, apart from Yuji and Yuta, Hajime Kashino can be considered to defeat the King of Curses.

Hajime Kashino is one of the strongest characters in the series. He is a 400-year-old Jujutsu sorcerer who always wanted to fight Sukuna, so this could prove to be his moment in the spotlight, even if he doesn't win. His battle with Kinji Hakari in the Culling Game arc shows how powerful he is, with the entire arc serving to establish the character's dominance among most sorcerers in the series.

The role of the remaining cast

Considering Hajime Kashimo's desire to fight strong opponents and how he has been waiting for centuries to battle Sukuna, there is a good chance he will want to fight the latter on his own, which could be a problem for him. While Sukuna is worn out after his battle with Gojo, Kenjaku is still out there and could swoop in if it benefits his plans.

There is no denying that Satoru Gojo was like a security blanket for most of the good guys in the series, and now all bets are off. Hajime Kashimo is a good candidate to face Sukuna, but if they want to secure their victories, then having the likes of Yuji, Yuta, Maki Zen'in, and others join the battle could be the best possible outcome for them.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 could be a massive game-changer for the series. Now that Gojo seems to be out of the picture, there is no certainty about what will happen. On paper, the remaining cast is not strong enough to deal with Sukuna and Kenjaku, so author Gege Akutami's plans for the next few chapters are eagerly awaited.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 has already broken the internet, and the week is just starting, so it is safe to say there are going to be a lot of discussions online. The only thing that is certain is that Akutami has put the fanbase in a state of uncertainty about what will happen next in his manga.

