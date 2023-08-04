Why did Suguru Geto say "Are you the strongest because you are Satoru Gojo?" in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Infamous quote explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, created by Gege Akutami, has garnered immense global popularity. It captivates audiences with its enthralling plot, intriguing characters, and exhilarating battles. This season delves deeper into the intricate world of Jujutsu Sorcerers. Notably, it introduces Suguru Geto - once an ally of protagonist Satoru Gojo - who now serves as a formidable antagonist. Fans remain spellbound by the anime and manga as they explore the intricate complexities of this unique universe.
In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, an intriguing moment unfolds as Geto taunts Gojo with a thought-provoking question that captivated fans, sparking extensive discussions about its profound meaning. The confrontation between these formidable characters escalates the series, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next exhilarating developments in this captivating anime and manga experience.
Who is Geto Suguru in Jujutsu Kaisen and what made him travel the path of darkness?
Suguru Geto, a character in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, harbors an intense animosity towards non-sorcerers. This deep-seated hatred propels him on a path of eliminating them entirely. Originally, he is a jujutsu sorcerer and the best friend of Satoru Gojo, the series' protagonist.
After the events involving Riko Amanai, Geto underwent a significant transformation. He developed an intense aversion towards ordinary humans, derogatorily labeling them as "Monkeys."
This deep-seated dislike seemed to stem from his experiences as a sorcerer. As a result of Geto's intense animosity towards non-sorcerers, he committed an atrocious act by annihilating all the inhabitants of a village in one incident.
Geto aims to eradicate the non-sorcerers who are the main source of Negative Cursed Energy. This energy gives rise to powerful curses. By wiping out the population of non-sorcerers, Gojo expects to achieve a world free of curses. When Gojo confronts Geto about this ideology of his, the latter says:
"Are you the strongest because you are Satoru Gojo?"
This line has left many fans wondering what Geto meant by it.
Explanation of the infamous quote
By posing this question, Geto is exploring the source of Gojo's strength: whether it stems from his own efforts or if it is influenced by his family background and the resources at his disposal.
This perspective is reinforced by Geto's intense fascination with power and authority over curses. It seems he is pondering whether Gojo has achieved his strength through sheer determination or if it arises from his privileged position as a member of one of the most influential jujutsu families.
Furthermore, the quotation can be interpreted as an insight into Geto's personal insecurities and feelings of envy towards Gojo. Once close friends who both shared a vision of achieving a harmonious world, their relationship became strained due to Geto's descent into darkness and obsession with power.
It raises the question of whether Gojo's strength is attributed solely to his own dedication or if it stems from his privileged position, serving as a means for Geto to rationalize his own shortcomings.
In conclusion, the infamous quote in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 can be interpreted in various ways. One possible interpretation questions whether Gojo's strength arises from his lineage or his own abilities, or if it is attributed to his unique cursed techniques.
However, what remains unchanged is that Gojo stands as a formidable sorcerer possessing immense physical prowess and unparalleled cursed techniques, solidifying his position among the most powerful characters in the series.
