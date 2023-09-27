The battle against Sukuna is Kashimo's last fight in Jujutsu Kaisen (and chapter 237 explains why)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237, Kashimo's cursed technique is revealed, providing insight into the Sukuna vs. Kashimo fight. Known as Genju Kohasaku, Kashimo possesses a formidable power that comes at a great personal cost. This chapter highlights Kashimo's deliberate decision to reserve this technique exclusively for his upcoming clash with Sukuna, underscoring the gravity of their impending battle.

Additionally, Yorozu's gift to Sukuna, the cursed tool "Kamukote," plays a significant role in this high-stakes confrontation. As fans eagerly await Kashimo's attempt to inflict permanent damage on Sukuna, the outcome remains uncertain in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer- This article contains heavy spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, especially Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna vs. Kashimo is a deathbattle through and through

The upcoming Sukuna vs. Kashimo battle in Jujutsu Kaisen is a crucial turning point in the series. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 unveils the significance of this confrontation for Kashimo, as it will be his ultimate and final showdown. Central to this dramatic clash is the extraordinary power of Kashimo's cursed technique, known as Genju Kohasaku.

Kashimo's cursed technique is both a powerful weapon and a dangerous gamble. It enhances his ability to unleash devastating attacks, but the price he pays is steep—his own life. By pushing his body to its absolute limits, he taps into the full extent of his cursed energy.

However, this immense power takes a toll on him as it consumes his body as fuel. Once he deactivates the cursed technique, Kashimo's body will inevitably give in, marking the end of the sorcerer.

Kashimo's strategy becomes evident as his reasoning is revealed. His cursed technique is a precious resource that he must preserve for his ultimate foe, Sukuna. This deliberate choice emphasizes the seriousness of their impending showdown.

Kashimo's character development culminates in this encounter, as his original motivation for entering Kenjaku's Culling Games was to escape from the monotony and pursue an epic confrontation with Sukuna.

Given Kashimo's technique and the circumstances surrounding his battle­ with Sukuna, it is possible that he may mee­t his own end, even though he manages to land a potentially fatal blow on the King of Curse­s.

Kashimo's potential to cause permanent damage to Sukuna adds complexity to the battle and raises questions about its impact on the future of the story. However, a total defeat of Sukuna at this point is still improbable.

The story in Jujutsu Kaise­n suggests that Sukuna and Yuji Itadori will eventually confront each other, marking a significant turning point in Yuji's character development. This aligns with a fan theory that proposes Yuji will rise to become an "Honored One" similar to Sukuna and Gojo, ultimately defeating Sukuna.

This narrative progression holds the weight of Yuji's personal journey and his desire for vengeance against Sukuna, serving as a fitting and organic culmination of the se­ries' central theme.

Final Thoughts

Next week, Jujutsu Kaisen reade­rs can anticipate exciting new de­velopments in the story. There will likely be more information revealed about Sukuna's ultimate transformation and Kashimo's special cursed technique, and possibly, the conclusion of Sukuna vs. Kashimo.

The upcoming showdown between Kashimo and Sukuna promises to be a thrilling event, with Kashimo expected to inflict considerable damage before ultimately being defeated. As for who will confront Sukuna in his true form next, that remains an intriguing mystery within the series.

