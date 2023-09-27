Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 spoilers and raw scans: Sukuna's transformation into his original body leaves Megumi's fate in question

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 was expected to begin Kashimo vs. Sukuna, and it did. The spoilers released today also show that two new players enter the battlefield to complicate matters even further. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 42.

In the previous chapter, Gojo met Get, Haibara, and Nanami in the afterlife and contemplated his battle with Sukuna. It was revealed that Mahoraga had adapted to Infinity completely and had cut Gojo in half. After Gojo died, Hajime Kashimo entered the battlefield as the God of Lightening.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers show the return of Sukuna’s original form as Kashimo and Hakari begin their battle

Expand Tweet

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 is titled “Back to Shinjuku Battlefield, Part 14”.

The chapter begins by stating that as Kashimo goes up against Sukuna, Uraume stands on a floating block of ice far above the battlefield. On the other side of the field, Hakari also enters the battle as he had promised Kashimo to let him have a go at Sukuna and as such cannot let Uraume interfere.

Hakari activated his Domain, Idle Death Gamble, around Uraume, who activated Ice Formation in retaliation. Even though Uraume is ensnared in Hakari’s Domain, the block of ice they were standing on continues falling towards the ground and evaporates a short distance away. Kashimo notes that the purpose of this was to deliver a weapon to Sukuna.

Expand Tweet

Yorozu forged this Cursed Tool, called Kamutoke, in exchange for a Binding Vow. However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers leave it unclear whether this forging took place during the Heian Era or after she was reincarnated for the Culling Game.

Sukuna uses this Tool to launch an electric attack on Kashimo, whose Cursed Energy has made him invulnerable to all types of electricity. Kashimo asks Sukuna (the quote is paraphrased and can be changed in the official translation):

“Did you become the strongest or were you born as the strongest?”

Sukuna replies that he does not know as he was an unwanted child. Kashimo then asks Sukuna the meaning of being strong and whether it means disdain towards other sentient beings because to be strong is to be alone, to be constantly in search of a place to demonstrate the said strength. Sukuna calls Kashimo extravagant, same as Gojo was.

Expand Tweet

Kahimo then activates his Cursed Technique called “Genjuu Kohaku (Phantom Beast Amber)”. Kashimo lands a punch on Sukuna and immediately launches another attack. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 explains that Kashimo’s Cursed Technique allows him to launch any kind of attack that he forms with his Cursed Energy in the form of a wave of sorts.

His Cursed Technique enhances his strength and agility, and the wave attacks can evaporate anything in their path. However, Kashimo must transcend the boundaries of human flesh in order to make this happen, and as such, his body will break down once he deactivates his Cursed Technique.

Expand Tweet

The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 raw scans show Kashimo taking an intangible form seemingly made up of an electric, gaseous matter. He manages to punch Sukuna once more. The narration explains that Sukuna had the ability to revive his original body only once without using the Reversed Cursed Technique, and he had held off on it thus far.

However, now he activates the transformation. The raw scans show mist engulfing Sukuna’s body before he emerges in his original, Heian Era form with four arms and four eyes. The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 narration states that the Reincarnation transformation has been restarted.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as the series progresses. Find Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 release details here.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.