Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9: Pseudo-Geto’s true identity revealed as Satoru Gojo gets caught by the Prison Realm

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 (otherwise styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 33) is likely the second most important episode of the first half of the season, with Episode 10 being the most significant to date and in years to come.

The sealing of Satoru Gojo lowers the curtain on the first act of the Shibuya Incident arc, and this episode is the start of that chain of events. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 was as emotional an episode as it was technical and action-based, with much information regarding the Prison Realm being imparted by “Geto.”

In addition, the episode also revealed how Geto survived his execution in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It featured Mechamaru’s return as well and gave the first insight into the overarching plot that the villains have in place.

Disclaimer: The article contains analysis and mention of canon typical violence. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 shows Kenjaku revealing his identity to Gojo in an effort to seal him within the Prison Realm

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 is titled Shibuya Incident Opening. The episode begins with a montage of several characters describing how they see Gojo, with Yuji and Megumi stating that they owe him their lives and the rest of them simply insulting him. However, everyone agreed that Satoru Gojo is indeed the strongest.

Episode 9 then cuts to the Fukutoshin B5F, picking up from where the previous episode left off. Gojo singled out Hanami as his target and turned off his Infinity to simultaneously attack both Curses, with Choso having faded into the background.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9: The Death of Hanami

Gojo against Jogo and Hanami (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo broke off Jogo’s arm, leading Hanami to believe that they were no longer hindered by the civilians. Hanami mistakenly took this as a sign to use their Cursed Technique, and in doing so, they had to deactivate their Domain Amplification as they couldn't use both at once. Jogo warned them not to, but by then it appeared to be too late.

With the Domain Amplification turned off, Gojo had access to Hanami’s person and grabbed onto their eye-branches, which Megumi had deduced to be their weak points. He ripped them out of Hanami, rendering them disoriented. Jogo noted that he only survived Gojo’s attack because of the Domain Amplification.

He was amazed that Gojo could inflict so much damage without using his Cursed Technique. Just then, Choso tried to interfere with the battle, but Gojo realized that he was a Death Painting and not as active as the two curses and thus could be dealt with later.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 is Hanami's last appearence (Image via MAPPA)

Hanami and Jogo tried to attack Gojo with Domain Amplification once more, but he warned them that this could prove fatal for them. Once Hanami was in close enough range, Gojo turned on his infinity, thus crushing them between his Infinity and the third Curtain surrounding Fukutoshin B5F.

This is the exact scenario that the curses thought might prevent him from using his Domain lest Civilians get crushed between two barriers. Jogo tried to distract Gojo but found that he had already exorcised Hanami. Jogo tried to evade him by hiding between the civilians, but as he kept killing them, their numbers started dwindling, and it became easier for Gojo to maneuver himself.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9: A train full of humans

Yuji with the transfigured Human at Harajaku (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 shifted perspective to another flashback, where Geto informed Jogo, Hanami, and Mahito that the Prison Realm was made from the remains of the Buddhist monk, Genshin, and was capable of sealing anything. However, there was a condition.

In order to seal something or someone, the target needed to be kept within a 4-meter radius of the Prison Realm for one minute, something that is not impossible to do with Gojo. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 returned to the present, where even with Choso’s help, Jogo realized that they could not hold Gojo at bay for longer.

He wondered if 20 minutes were up, but elsewhere, Geto mused that things were still too easy for Gojo. At Harajaku (Meiji-Jingumae) B4F, the civilian whom team Mei Mei had met turned into a transfigured human after telling Yuji that he could not get on the train. Yuji immediately realized that Mahito had planned something sinister to target Gojo.

Mahito's transfigured humans (Image via MAPPA)

True to form, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 shifted to Shibuya B5F, where the train for Harajuku arrived. As civilians ran to get on the train, the doors opened, and a thousand transfigured humans poured out. Mahito also disembarked and was informed by Jogo that Hanami had been killed.

As the transfigured humans started killing the civilians, the atrium at the center of the platform opened up, and all the civilians from the upper levels were thrown inside B5F. Mahito, Jogo, and Choso coordinated their attacks to create a massacre on a scale that continued to drive Satoru to the edge.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9: 0.2-second Domain Expansion

Expand Tweet

The curses had realized that, unlike Yuji, Gojo was worldly enough to know when to make certain sacrifices, but his concept of sacrifice was limited to how many people he let the curses kill, not how many people he had to kill himself. Taking advantage of that distinction, the curses banked on the fact that Gojo wouldn’t use his Domain because doing so would kill the civilians as well.

However, Gojo shocked everyone by activating his Domain Expansion, but only for 0.2 seconds. A 0.2-second-long Infinite Void forced about six months’ worth of information inside the victim’s brain, which should be the limit to what the civilians could withstand without succumbing to death.

Gojo runs into the closed prison realm (Image via MAPPA)

However, such a minuscule Domain ran the risk of not affecting the Curses at all, at most forcing them to stand still for a couple of minutes. The true targets of this Domain Expansion were the transfigured humans. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 narration described that the affected civilians were later rehabilitated in the next two months and were able to return to their lives.

At the moment, however, nearly a thousand transfigured humans were killed within 5 minutes of the 0.2-second Unlimited Void’s deactivation at the Fukutoshin B5F platform on October 31 at the hands of Satoru Gojo. As Gojo tried to leave the platform, he was met with a cube, as Suguru Geto said,

“Prison Realm, Open.”

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9: The Prison Realm and “Suguru Geto”

Gojo shocked to see Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 returned to the present when, just after the Prison Realm Gate opened and Gojo tried to flee, Suguru Geto appeared and greeted him with his signature “Yo.” Gojo stood stock still, shocked by the appearance of his late best friend, whom he killed with his own hand only a year ago during the “Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.”

His Six Eyes negated any possibility of this being a clone or an impersonation and reaffirmed that this was the real Geto. With that realization, Gojo remembered the entirety of his interaction with Suguru, including his school days and the ensuing ten years of conflict.

Geto now revealed that by “one minute”, he meant one minute’s worth of time inside the target’s brain. While Satoru’s brain processed such a long, long history, the conditions of the Prison Realms were met, and it ensnared him in his clutches. It made him immobile and sealed off his Cursed Energy rendering the Strongest Living Jujutsu Sorcerer fairly useless.

Gojo trapped by the Prison Realm (Image via MAPPA)

However, after he realized he was beaten, Gojo asked Geto who he truly was. When the man replied that he was Suguru Geto, Gojo firmly stated that,

“My Six Eyes tell me you are Suguru Geto, but my soul knows otherwise.”

Shocked, Geto relented and removed the stitches on his forehead, allowing him to remove the top part of Suguru’s head to reveal a brain with a mouth. This Brain would later be known as Kenjaku, an ancient Curse User who could hop from body to body by possessing their brains after their deaths.

He had complete access to the body’s memories and could use the body’s Cursed Technique. Kenjaku revealed that he had his eye on Suguru for a long time, and his chance to possess him came when Gojo, in a fit of sentimentality, refused to get rid of the body after he killed Suguru.

Kenjaku as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kenjaku bid Gojo farewell. Since time moved differently within the prison realm, he was sure Gojo would be let out in a hundred or thousand years. When Gojo reminded him that Geto was originally defeated by Yuta, Kenjaku mockingly replied that Yuta Okkotsu could not become Satoru Gojo.

Mahito regained his senses after experiencing the Infinite Void, and he was the first one to do so. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 shifted to Harajaku, where a small drone-like version of Mechamaru arrived at where team Mei Mei was and informed Yuji Itadori that Gojo had been sealed.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 is a Gojo-focused episode and can be considered a systematic destruction of Gojo’s sanity. It showed not only why Satoru Gojo is called the strongest sorcerer alive, but also what that title entails.

No other sequence in the series has showcased the inner monster that Gojo harbors as brilliantly as the scene of him killing Hanami. Hanami was, arguably, the most honorable and righteous of the Curses, and Gojo took an almost animalistic pleasure in killing them.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 also showed the corners Gojo is willing to cut in order to achieve a greater good, a penchant for sacrifice that brings him away from younger Geto and Yuji’s sense of complete morality. It showcases his influence on how Megumi perceives justice and Jujutsu sorcerers.

Expand Tweet

The truth about how Geto survived turns out to be that he didn’t survive at all. Love is, in the end, the greatest curse of all. Gojo’s misplaced sentimentality has cursed Geto to a terrible existence that goes against everything he stood for, both as a student and as a terrorist.

In the end, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 chronicles the first part of the event that will doom the Jujutsu Society to unimaginable depths of darkness, and the next episode will likely show the last part.

Gojo has not been sealed yet, but he will inevitably be sealed in the next episode because he has already been caught. When he is unsealed, if he is unsealed at all, the world he will return to will be unrecognizable from the one he left behind.

Readers can find Episode 10 release details here. Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as the series progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.