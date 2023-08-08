Will Mahito appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

With the inaugural story arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 having come to an end, anime-only fans are now incredibly curious to see what’s up next for the television series’ second season. While some are hoping for a return to contemporary events of the mainline series, others are preparing for additional flashbacks to take place before returning focus to Yuji Itadori and friends.

The preview for the sixth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 does indeed hint that fans will be immediately returning to the contemporary events of the mainline series. The appearances of Yuji, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro at the previous episode’s end suggest that the series has finally returned to present day events.

However, fans are unsure of whether or not the first season’s antagonistic group will return, with many specifically concerned about Mahito making an appearance in season 2. Thankfully, there’s a very easy and simple answer to the question of “will Mahito appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.”

Mahito will be present in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 "Shibuya Incident Arc" is scheduled for August 31!



Character: Geto, Mahito & Choso



More: pic.twitter.com/kN309P6jK6 【New Character Design】JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 "Shibuya Incident Arc" is scheduled for August 31!Character: Geto, Mahito & ChosoMore: jujutsukaisen.jp

Anime-only fans will be excited to learn that Mahito will not only appear in the second season’s second story arc, but will also be a central character in a very key role. Although this article won’t address specific spoilers of what Mahito gets up to during the second season, to provide a general context, he will once again appear as an ally to Suguru Geto, alongside fellow Cursed Spirits Jogo, Hanami, and Dagon.

As outlined in the first season, the group’s goal is to seal Satoru Gojo, Geto’s former friend, on October 31, in Shibuya. Expectedly, this operation will commence during Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s adaptation of the Shibuya Incident arc, which explains the name of the arc.

From here, Mahito will become greatly involved in the events of the arc, arguably becoming a central character to its overall events and eventual consequences.

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed



The first 5 episodes will cover the Hidden Inventory as well as Premature Death (Mahito vs. Mechamaru) arcs



Then there will be 2 recap episodes and 1 break week



On August 31st, the Shibuya Incident arc will start! The schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been revealed!The first 5 episodes will cover the Hidden Inventory as well as Premature Death (Mahito vs. Mechamaru) arcsThen there will be 2 recap episodes and 1 break weekOn August 31st, the Shibuya Incident arc will start! pic.twitter.com/tHBylVgCyF

As for when Mahito will first appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans can anticipate his return coming as soon as the series releases its next episode, the first of the Shibuya Incident arc. Fans will see Mahito and Geto appear side-by-side, with the premiere installment of the anime’s Shibuya Incident arc set to focus primarily on them.

Who is Mahito?

Heading into Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, some fans may have forgotten who Mahito is, given that they watched the first season over three years ago.

First introduced in the first season’s events, Mahito is a Special Grade Cursed Spirit, and is considered the leader of the group of Cursed Spirits consisting of Jogo, Hanami, Dagon, and himself.

His ultimate goal is the eradication of humanity, replacing them with Cursed Spirits. While Geto’s goals are different, the two nonetheless ally with each other due to at least sharing some ideals. Mahito was primarily established as a direct antagonist and opponent to protagonist Yuji Itadori, especially after his manipulation and murder of Junpei Yoshino.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.