Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 is set to be broadcast at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, September 29, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, September 28.

Episode 9 Showcased the single most monumental shift in the Jujutsu World by showing the sealing of Satoru Gojo. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 is supposed to reveal the aftermath of this incident and how this singular move kicks off a paradigm move that has far-reaching effects.

See below for a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 release time

To reiterate, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, September 29, 2023. The English-subtitled version will be internationally streamed after a delay of 2 hours at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, September 28

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, September 28

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, September 28

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, September 28

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, September 28

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, September 29

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, September 29

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 streaming details

Hanami was killed in episode 9 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Roughly 2 hours later, the episode will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe, while it will be available on Netflix in India and other Southeast Asian countries.

Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. The episode is also available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel for India and Thailand. Both of these platforms requires a subscription to watch the season.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9, titled “Shibuya Incident Opening,” Showed Gojo’s battle against Hanami, Jogo, Choso, and Mahito. After Gojo exorcised Hanami, Mahito arrived at Shibuya with a train full of transfigured humans. Backed into a corner, Gojo used his 0.2 seconds Domain Expansion to render the Curses immobile long enough for him to dispose of the transfigured humans.

After doing so, he was confronted by Geto and the Prison Realm. Meeting Geto after having killed the man shocked Gojo into standing still within the Prison Realm’s grasp long enough for its conditions to be met. As he was caught inside the realm and realized that he was beaten, Gojo asked the person in front of him who he truly was, as his soul refused to believe that this was Suguru Geto.

In response, Geto took out the stitches along his forehead and removed the top half of his skull to reveal a talking brain inside it, which would later be revealed to be Kenjaku. It was revealed that Gojo did not get rid of Geto’s body, allowing Kenjaku to steal it. Kenjaku bids Gojo Goodbye as a Mechamaru drone flies to Yuji and informs him about the sealing.

What to Expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10

Kenjaku as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Episode 9 adapted parts of chapters 84, 85, and 88, and the whole of 89 and 90. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 is expected to adapt episodes 91 – 94 unless MAPPA doctors the timeline further. The next episode should mark Gojo’s last appearance in the anime for quite a while.

The sealing of Satoru Gojo should be completed in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10, which would set in motion the chain of events that would later be known as the Shibuya Massacre. Mechamaru’s presence will also be explained, and Yuji will be seen reuniting with Megumi and Nanami.

