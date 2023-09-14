Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8: Yuji enters Shibuya, Gojo’s first battle begins

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 ( otherwise styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 32) started the action in the Shibuya arc, not with Gojo’s battle, but with Yuji’s. As had been heavily speculated, this episode saw the beginning of the restructuring that MAPPA was wont to do to the manga timeline.

Previously, episode 7 showed Mahito and Kokichi Muta’s battle ending with the Cursed Spirit killing the boy. 10 days later, a Curtain was cast on Shibuya that trapped the civilians. Several teams of sorcerers were stationed outside the Curtain to assist Satoru Gojo, who entered the Curtain at 8:31 pm on October 31, 2018.

Yuji’s battle with Ko-Guy was completely covered in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8. Meanwhile, Gojo’s battle with Jogo and Hanami has been set up for the next one. It appears that Mappa will be following a more linear chronology and will not be switching between fights.

The timestamped locations require rapt attention to follow the progression of events, which is a signature attribute of the Shibuya arc.

Disclaimer: The article contains analysis and mention of canon typical violence and gore. Readers’ discretion is requested.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 shows Yuji’s Battle against Ko-Guy as Gojo faces Jogo and Hanami

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8, titled “The Shibuya Incident,” continued where the previous episode left off. At 8.38 pm, Gojo entered the Shibuya Hikarie building at B3F (Basement 3) of the Tokyo Metro Line and realized that another Curtain had been placed around the Shibuya station, which refused the entry and exit of non-sorcerers.

At 8.40 pm, Gojo jumped down to B5F, landing at the Fukutoshin Platform of the Shibuya Station. As soon as he arrived on track, the entrance was closed off with Hanami’s branches. Gojo encountered Jogo, Hanami, and Choso, who were lying in wait for him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8: Team Mei-Mei

Mei Mei and Ui Ui in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via MAPPA)

At 8.39 pm, Mei Mei received a call informing her of the appearance of the second curtain. Her team, consisting of her younger brother Ui Ui and Yuji Itadori, was stationed at Aoyama Cemetary. Because she recommended Yuji for the promotion, she could not evaluate him, and as such, his promotion was on hold.

After the call, Mei Mei decided to move inside the primary curtain and reach the Meiji- Jingumae station. At 8.51 pm, near Exit 2 of the station, a manager explained to them that on top of the second Curtain, a third appeared around B5F that prevented the entry of Jujutsu sorcerers.

The basic layout of Tokyo Metro Line (Image via MAPPA)

They believed that the caster of these two curtains was situated somewhere between them, meaning between B1F and B4F. However, between these two levels roamed a host of Transfigured Humans. This obviously reminded Yuji of Mahito, whose name he still did not know.

Mei Mei sent in her surveillance crows, which were taken out between Level B1F and B2F. She deduced that the Caster was indeed between these two levels or at least had placed one of the Constraints holding the curtain there. The transfigured humans were on B4F, and their primary job seemed to be forcing the civilians inside B5F, where anyone with Cursed Energy could not enter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8: Yuji Itadori vs Ko-guy

Ko-Guy as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via MAPPA)

Mei Mei asked Yuji whether he would kill a strong Cursed Spirit or a thousand weak transfigured humans, knowing he would choose the latter. Mei Mei sent Yuji through Meiji Shrine gate 2 to B2F, while she and Ui Ui went to B4F via gate 7 in order to rescue the civilians and destroy the curtain.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 then focused solely on Yuji, who ran into the guardian of the Curtain Constraint on B2F at 9.03 pm. The guardian appeared to be a Grasshopper Curse who was eating a human. The Cursed Spirit fancied himself to be smart and informed Yuji that his “Patchface” was called Mahito and was currently in a lower basement.

Yuji, previously unaware of the Constraints, realized that the Curse wasn’t strong enough to have cast two Curtains, and as such, the nail-like object that it was guarding must be the holder of the Second Curtain. He began to fight the Curse, deducing correctly that it was born of people’s fear of grasshoppers.

Narrator on Grasshoppers in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 used the narrator effectively to describe why grasshoppers were feared by humans. While the Curse had four arms as opposed to Yuji’s two, in a battle of power and talent, it was terribly outclassed and was exorcized quickly.

Mahito, meanwhile, was on his way to Shibuya via the Shin-toshin line. He took a train from B5F of Meiji-Jingumae at 9.14 pm. At 9.15 pm, on B4F, team Mei Mei reunited and moved towards B5F.

Mei Mei informed Yuji that he was practically Grade 1 level and that Atsuya Kusakabe was previously the only one to show such prowess without an Innate Cursed Technique. On the platform, they ran into a traumatized civilian.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8: Satoru Gojo’s strength

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 then shifted to Shibuya station back at 8.40 pm. After Hanami sealed off the entrance to the platform, Gojo promised not to run away. In a flashback, it was revealed that Geto informed Jogo that Gojo fought at his best when he fought alone.

He was so far above everyone else that any other person got in his way, no matter how strong. Therefore, they planned to hinder Gojo’s fighting prowess more by putting civilians in his path. On the other hand, the Cursed Energy output of Red was twice the amount of Blue.

Therefore, Gojo couldn’t use either Red, because it was too powerful not to harm the civilians even at the minimum output, or Blue, because amping it up to a level effective enough to harm the Curses would immediately kill the civilians. He couldn’t use his Domain either because the only people safe from that would be Gojo and anyone he was in physical contact with.

Drawback of Gojo using a Domain as shown in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via MAPPA)

Even if he did use the Domain selectively, a lot of civilians would be crushed to death between the Curtain and the Barrier of Infinite Void. However, Geto explicitly forbade Jogo from using his Domain as well because if he killed enough civilians via Domain expansion, Gojo would retaliate.

Jogo already knew that he couldn’t stand up to Gojo in a Domain Battle. Therefore, the Curses’ job was to get Gojo to focus on saving civilians. They needed to hold him there for 20 minutes. After that, Geto would take over with the help of the Prison Realm. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 then returned to the present.

The Curses pushed the civilians waiting on the platform onto the track and began indiscriminately killing them. They attacked a shocked Gojo with Domain Amplification, a technique that was bound to nullify Infinity. Amused and enraged at their seemingly simple plan, Gojo prepared to fight Jogo and Hanami.

Final thoughts

Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 (Image via MAPPA)

From how Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 presented Yuji and Gojo’s fights, it is clear that MAPPA aims to make the Shibuya arc non-linear in chronology but unifocal in execution. Instead of jumping between fights or cutting a fight in half to show another location, they seem to planning to stick to one fight and move to the next only when it is over.

This, however, won’t be an issue as the manga mostly follows the same structure with few exceptions. Yuji’s fight against Ko-guy not only showed his growing strength but also his festering resentment from Junpei’s death. not only is he still hung up on Mahito, but he also takes personal and violent offense to any Curses referring to Humans as inferior.

This once again brings to mind the ethical dilemma of killing vs. exorcism and how one can be lauded while the other is condemned.

Speaking of which, Geto’s speech to Jogo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 makes it clear that if needed, Gojo will kill civilians, a fact likely true about most jujutsu sorcerers. This, once again, isolates Yuji in stark relief amongst the society in which he has chosen to embroil himself.

Undoubtedly, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 raised a few questions regarding the Curse Users’ plans and Gojo’s role in said plans. The Prison Realm was mentioned for the first time as well. According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 is called “Shibuya Incident Opening” and is set to feature one of the key events of this arc.

