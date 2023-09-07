Jujutsu Kaisen anime finally gets a narrator for Shibuya arc

On September 7, 2023, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime released the seventh episode of its second season, which kicked off the events of the infamous Shibuya Incident arc. The episode formally brought fans to the Shibuya train station in preparation for the upcoming events set to happen there.

The episode also introduced a narrator for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime’s adaptation of the Shibuya Incident arc, who set the stage for the arc’s events towards the end of the latest episode. However, upon hearing their voice in the latest episode, fans realized they had heard it once before in a prior trailer for the series.

This Jujutsu Kaisen anime trailer was actually one of the earliest for the second season that was released in December 2022, which was around the same time when the second season was announced. With this voice having been officially confirmed as the Shibuya Incident arc’s narrator, fans are excited to see an integral aspect of the manga’s story presentation be brought into the anime adaptation.

Jujutsu Kaisen anime finally introduces a narrator for the Shibuya Incident arc’s events

As per the latest Jujutsu Kaisen anime episode’s credits, the season’s narrator is voiced by Yoshiko Sakakibara, a veteran voice actor with many impressive credits to her name. Her most well known roles include Queen Nehelenia in the Sailor Moon franchise, Haman Karn in Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ, Sir Integra in the original Hellsing anime, and Yuriko Takagi in Highschool of the Dead.

With Sakakibara having officially joined the series and debuted as its narrator, fans are excited to hear her deliver some of the arc’s most iconic narrative lines. With such an exciting arc filled with heavy narration ahead, manga-readers and anime-only fans alike are excited to see her get the spotlight in this role.

Season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series first premiered in early July 2023, adapting the Gojo’s Past arc over its first five episodes, which were released over five weeks. The series then took a three-week break after completing the arc before starting the Shibuya Incident arc on Thursday, August 31. This three-week break consisted of one full break week for the anime, with the other two weeks airing recap episodes for the first season, and for the 0 film and the Gojo’s Past arc.

The MAPPA Studios anime adaptation of Gege Akutami’s original manga series is one of the most celebrated and beloved in recent years. While fans had been waiting for a long while for the anime’s second season, it appears to be firing on all cylinders as it dives into its biggest and most eventful arc yet.

