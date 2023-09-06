Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo Vs. Sukuna ends with a completely one-sided victory

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 was expected to show the Hollow Purple that was promised in the previous issue and the spoilers released recently did not disappoint. However, some might call the end of Gojo vs. Sukuna anticlimactic. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 41.

In the previous chapter, Yuta wanted to intervene but other sorcerers stopped him. Sukuna wanted to avoid Hollow Purple, and as such ordered Mahiraga to cut off Gojo’s arm, despite losing an arm, Gojo used Maximum Output: Blue to destroy Agito and started to regrow his arm. The narration declared that 41 seconds later, Gojo would use hollow purple again.

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 13.”

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 spoilers show Hollow Purple deciding the winner as Gojo vs. Sukuna comes to an end

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 begins with Gojo completely regrowing his right arm as Agito is seen knocked out nearby. The narration explains that the previous two Black Flashes have worked to increase Gojo’s output. Gojo then hits Mahoraga with a third Black Flash, agitating Sukuna.

He tries to hit Gojo, but the man simply throws him towards Mahoraga and hits them both with his fourth Black Flash. The Shikigami protects Sukuna from the attack but gets blasted away itself. Gojo then begins another chant, and Sukuna correctly guesses that the next attack will be a “Reversal: Red”.

Sukuna plans to have Mahoraga intercept the attack and complete its adaptation to “Reversal: Red”. However, Gojo sends the attack not towards his enemy but upward. Sensing that something is terribly wrong, Sukuna yells at Mahoraga to act quickly.

Red and Blue colliding in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Mahoraga chases after the “Reversal: Red” but soon finds that the “Lapse: Blue” – Maximum that destroyed Agito is still in place and on a collision course with the new Red. Sukuna orders the Shikigami to make sure that Red and Blue do not collide. But Just before Mahoraga can destroy the “Lapse: Blue” with its adaptation, Gojo appears in front of it and kicks the Shikigami away from the two attacks.

Sukuna tries to make “Reversal: Red” explode by overwhelming it with a Blood-piercing style attack (Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 spoilers leave it unclear if it’s Max Elephant’s water attack or a real Blood-Piercing). However, Gojo attacks Sukuna as well, who says that since the Blood-Piercing was already launched, Gojo is too late.

However, Gojo simply reinforces the strength of the “Lapse: Blue” with a new chant, negating the effects of Sukuna’s attack. Knowing what is to come, Yuta apologizes to Kusakabe for trying to intervene in a fight that Gojo so clearly dominated throughout.

The “Reversal: Red” and “Lapse: Blue” collide as Gojo finishes his chant for “Hollow: Purple”. The attack blasts away everything in its vicinity, including Mahoraga’s wheel and Gojo himself. It destroys parts of the city and leaves Sukuna in a severely battered state with a missing left arm.

Gojo, however, is completely alright since his own Cursed Technique won't harm him. He even got back his Revered Cursed Technique output due to the four consecutive Black Flashes. Sukuna, on the other hand, is now without Mahoraga and any considerable Reversed Cursed Technique output.

He won't be able to heal himself or use Domain Amplification to save himself from Gojo’s attacks. The editor’s note at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 says that Satoru Gojo won the Battle of the Strongest.

Gojo is proven to be the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235(Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Presumably, this brings the Shinjuku Showdown arc to a close and the manga will now move on to saving Megumi from Sukuna as well as confronting Kenjaku. According to the spoilers, the manga will be going on a break following the release of the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235.

