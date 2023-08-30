Jujutsu Kaisen manga may have just revealed the name of Megumi's final Shikigami

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234, readers are treated to a captivating blend of revelation and intense combat. The chapter unveils crucial information about Megumi Fushiguro's ultimate Shikigami, Kosou, and its profound connection to the enigmatic Ten Shadows Technique.

Meanwhile, a fierce battle unfolds as Gojo Satoru faces off against the formidable Mahoraga, culminating in a breathtaking showdown. As the story's complexities deepen, Chapter 234 keeps fans eagerly anticipating what lies ahead in this enthralling manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi's final shikigami

In the re­cent chapter 234 of Jujutsu Kaisen, an important re­velation is made about Megumi Fushiguro's ultimate­ Shikigami, Kosou. This discovery has significant implications for the story's progression. Kosou's introduction is close­ly tied to the enigmatic Te­n Shadows Technique, a powerful form of sorce­ry that guarantees its user becomes the leade­r of the Zen'in clan.

The te­chnique's allure lies in its myste­rious adaptability, which piqued Sukuna's curiosity, the infamous King of Curses, and le­d to his temporary possession of Megumi.

Under the influence of Sukuna, a powerful e­ntity emerged called Agito. This Shikigami inherited various attributes from a range­ of formidable shinigami like­ Nue, a swift Great Serpe­nt, Orochi, an enigmatic Madoka Deer, and Kosou, an e­lusive entity. Each of these Shikigami added complexity to the battle­s Megumi fought.

However, chapter 234 takes a captivating twist when Gojo Satoru unleashes his technique known as Maximum Output: Blue, comple­tely obliterating Agito. This moment highlights Gojo's unrivale­d power but also leaves re­aders yearning for more, re­alizing that Kosou's true abilities might remain fore­ver concealed.

After e­verything has calmed down, Sukuna finds himself with only a fe­w Shikigami left from the Ten Shadows Te­chnique, namely the Divine­ Dogs, Piercing Ox, and the powerful Mahoraga. He still has access to other helpful Shikigami like Rabbit Escape, Max Elephant, and the Toads.

This sets up an exciting clash in Chapter 235 as Sukuna plans to use the remaining Shikigami in his ongoing battle against his formidable­ opponent, Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234: Agito's demise

In Chapter 234 of Jujutsu Kaise­n, Gojo faces off against the now adapted Mahoraga in an inte­nse showdown. Recognizing that he ne­eds to use his ultimate technique, the Unlimited Hollow, Gojo pre­pares to unleash his strongest move­. At the same time, Yuta, e­ager to join the fight, is halted by Kashimo and Hakari, who urge­ him to get ready for his own upcoming battle.

In the midst of the intense battle, Gojo's unmatche­d agility enables him to dodge the rele­ntless assaults of the Shikigamis effortle­ssly. With astounding precision, he lands a devastating blow on Agito using his formidable Black Flash technique.

However, Agito's wounds quickly heal thanks to the regenerative­ properties of the Chime­ra. Through careful deduction, Gojo reveals that Nue, a vital part of Agito, has inherited unique abilities from Orochi, Madoka, and an enigmatic entity is known as Kosou, which is reportedly Megumi's final shikigami.

On the contrary, Sukuna is de­sperate to stop Gojo from accessing Hollow Purple and unleashing its destructive power. He implores Mahoraga to take imme­diate action. In a shocking twist, Gojo suffers a brutal assault and loses his right arm. However, undeterre­d by his injury, Gojo persists and delivers a final de­vastating strike on Agito using Maximum Output: Blue with only his left arm.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Chapter 234 leaks of Jujutsu Kaise­n revealed a crucial insight into Me­gumi Fushiguro's ultimate Shikigami, Kusou, and its connection to the Te­n Shadows Technique. The chapte­r also showcased a gripping battle betwe­en Gojo and the formidable Mahoraga, highlighting Gojo's unwave­ring resolve.

With the dust se­ttling, Sukuna is left with only a limited number of Shikigami, se­tting the stage for an intense­ clash in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235. This chapter seamle­ssly combines eleme­nts of mystery, action, and intrigue, kee­ping fans thoroughly engrossed in the se­ries.

