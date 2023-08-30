Jujutsu Kaisen manga may have just revealed the name of Megumi's final Shikigami

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234, readers are treated to a captivating blend of revelation and intense combat. The chapter unveils crucial information about Megumi Fushiguro's ultimate Shikigami, Kosou, and its profound connection to the enigmatic Ten Shadows Technique.
Meanwhile, a fierce battle unfolds as Gojo Satoru faces off against the formidable Mahoraga, culminating in a breathtaking showdown. As the story's complexities deepen, Chapter 234 keeps fans eagerly anticipating what lies ahead in this enthralling manga series.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi's final shikigami
In the recent chapter 234 of Jujutsu Kaisen, an important revelation is made about Megumi Fushiguro's ultimate Shikigami, Kosou. This discovery has significant implications for the story's progression. Kosou's introduction is closely tied to the enigmatic Ten Shadows Technique, a powerful form of sorcery that guarantees its user becomes the leader of the Zen'in clan.
The technique's allure lies in its mysterious adaptability, which piqued Sukuna's curiosity, the infamous King of Curses, and led to his temporary possession of Megumi.
Under the influence of Sukuna, a powerful entity emerged called Agito. This Shikigami inherited various attributes from a range of formidable shinigami like Nue, a swift Great Serpent, Orochi, an enigmatic Madoka Deer, and Kosou, an elusive entity. Each of these Shikigami added complexity to the battles Megumi fought.
However, chapter 234 takes a captivating twist when Gojo Satoru unleashes his technique known as Maximum Output: Blue, completely obliterating Agito. This moment highlights Gojo's unrivaled power but also leaves readers yearning for more, realizing that Kosou's true abilities might remain forever concealed.
After everything has calmed down, Sukuna finds himself with only a few Shikigami left from the Ten Shadows Technique, namely the Divine Dogs, Piercing Ox, and the powerful Mahoraga. He still has access to other helpful Shikigami like Rabbit Escape, Max Elephant, and the Toads.
This sets up an exciting clash in Chapter 235 as Sukuna plans to use the remaining Shikigami in his ongoing battle against his formidable opponent, Gojo.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234: Agito's demise
In Chapter 234 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo faces off against the now adapted Mahoraga in an intense showdown. Recognizing that he needs to use his ultimate technique, the Unlimited Hollow, Gojo prepares to unleash his strongest move. At the same time, Yuta, eager to join the fight, is halted by Kashimo and Hakari, who urge him to get ready for his own upcoming battle.
In the midst of the intense battle, Gojo's unmatched agility enables him to dodge the relentless assaults of the Shikigamis effortlessly. With astounding precision, he lands a devastating blow on Agito using his formidable Black Flash technique.
However, Agito's wounds quickly heal thanks to the regenerative properties of the Chimera. Through careful deduction, Gojo reveals that Nue, a vital part of Agito, has inherited unique abilities from Orochi, Madoka, and an enigmatic entity is known as Kosou, which is reportedly Megumi's final shikigami.
On the contrary, Sukuna is desperate to stop Gojo from accessing Hollow Purple and unleashing its destructive power. He implores Mahoraga to take immediate action. In a shocking twist, Gojo suffers a brutal assault and loses his right arm. However, undeterred by his injury, Gojo persists and delivers a final devastating strike on Agito using Maximum Output: Blue with only his left arm.
Final Thoughts
In conclusion, Chapter 234 leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen revealed a crucial insight into Megumi Fushiguro's ultimate Shikigami, Kusou, and its connection to the Ten Shadows Technique. The chapter also showcased a gripping battle between Gojo and the formidable Mahoraga, highlighting Gojo's unwavering resolve.
With the dust settling, Sukuna is left with only a limited number of Shikigami, setting the stage for an intense clash in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235. This chapter seamlessly combines elements of mystery, action, and intrigue, keeping fans thoroughly engrossed in the series.
