Jujutsu Kaisen finally explains why Sukuna is so interested in Megumi 

Jujutsu Kaisen is all set to return with its second season this July, and its fandom cannot keep calm. Gege Akutami’s masterpiece is the latest sensation in the anime community, taking the internet by storm ever since its debut.

With the manga nearing its 22nd volume, Akutami has hit us with the biggest cliffhanger panel - Sukuna has finally taken over Megumi's body and his true intentions has been revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime.

What plan is brewing in Sukuna's mind regarding Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen?

All Sukuna had wanted was to take over some powerful jujutsu sorcerer’s body and resurrect himself. When Itadori ate one of his fingers and allowed that chance to creep in, Sukuna was elated at the beginning.

But that quickly subsided when he realized that Itadori’s mental resilience was way more than he could ever fathom, thus barring him from completely taking over his body. The King of Curses realizes that if he wants to gain control and power he needs a better body than Yuji, one that could not resist him as well as Itadori did.

This is where Fushiguro Megumi comes in. From the very beginning of the Jujutsu Kaisen, it had been hinted that Sukuna is more than just curious about Megumi. This became especially prominent during their fight outside the Detention center.

It is when Sukuna came to know about Megumi’s ability to summon shikigamis or spirit animals, a part of the Ten Shadows technique inherited by him from the Zenin clan of Jujustu Sorcerers.

One of the tenets of the cursed technique entails that if a shikigami is destroyed, its powers would automatically be inherited by the other shikigamis. In theory, it is possible for one shikigami to inherit all the powers.

Although Gege Akutami has revealed Sukuna’s intentions for Megumi, it has always been a widely believed theory that Sukuna possibly wants to take over that one powerful Shikigami and himself inherit the strength of all the others.

Sukuna could simply take over Fushiguro’s body, destroy all the Shikigamis leaving one to fuse with, and then escape the host, resurrecting as a new powerful self. Now, all there is left to see is the devastating consequences of chapter 213.

This is again all in theory as Megumi is yet to perfect the Ten Shadows Technique. The technique can only be used as Sukuna intends when the user masters the summoning of the ten shikigamis with their own individual powers, something that Megumi cannot do yet.

Throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Sukuna had been very particular about keeping Megumi alive, and this explains why. He simply, wants Megumi to perfect the Technique so that he can finally execute his supposed master plan.

Sukuna’s interest in Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen had previously sparked rumors of affection among the shippers, claiming that Sukuna might have developed feelings for Megumi. But given his reputation as a ruthless and evil entity, it's easy to rule that possibility out.

Sukuna is an ancient evil being who is also devastatingly intelligent and calculative. It is safe to assume that every move he makes has an ulterior motive and we just need to wait and see what that might be.

