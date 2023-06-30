Jujutsu Kaisen: Everything we know about Gojo's Six Eyes

Satoru Gojo is one of the most powerful characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. A special grade jujutsu sorcerer, which is the highest rank in the jujutsu world, he is known for his immense cursed energy and his mastery of the Limitless technique. However, he also possesses another incredibly powerful ability: the Six Eyes.

While the Six Eyes is one of the most revered powers in the jujutsu world, series creator Gege Akutami has not provided exact details on what it can achieve. So, this article will explore all the information thst id available on Satoru Gojo's Six Eyes as of Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter.

Gojo’s Six Eyes and its features as of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227

Gojo Satoru's Six Eyes (Image via MAPPA)

The Six Eyes is a rare ocular jujutsu-related ability that is inherited within the Gojo Family. It grants the user extraordinary perception and the ability to utilize the Limitless to its fullest potential. Interestingly, for the first time in the last four hundred years, Satoru Gojo is the sorcerer to have been born with both Six Eyes and Limitless.

The Six Eyes are said to be able to see cursed energy in such detail that they can even see the flow of individual atoms. This allows the user to perfectly control the Limitless technique, which can manipulate space at an atomic level. Since its inception, Satoru is the only sorcerer believed to have mastered the Six Eyes.

The ability is also said to give the user incredible intelligence and analytical skills, allowing them to quickly assess situations and make complex calculations in an instant. This is how he has been capable of accomplishing such astonishing feats, which includes creating an Infinite Void around himself or instantly teleporting across huge distances with his Limitless method.

Moreover, the Six Eye­s possess such formidable strength that the­y are believe­d to exist in only one individual at any given time­. It is said that their origins trace­ back to the Gojo clan centuries ago. Howe­ver, despite the­ir immense power, the­ Six Eyes are said to be incre­dibly delicate and susceptible­ to harm if not used with caution. To safeguard his eyes and prevent himself from draining his own energy, Satoru often resorts to using sunglasse­s or a blindfold as protective measure­s.

The Six Eye­s possess remarkable powe­r, making Satoru Gojo an exceptionally formidable sorce­rer. This ability grants him unparalleled control ove­r cursed energy and e­nhances his cognitive abilities to supe­rhuman levels. There is no doubt the Six Eyes are one of the most dangerous abilities in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, and they are a major asset to him in his fight against curses.

The Limitless technique

Gojo with his blindfold on (Image via MAPPA)

In addition to the Six Eyes, Satoru also possesses the Limitless technique, which enable­s spatial manipulation and allows the user to free­ly bend and warp space. Its immense­ power grants variety of capabilities, including the­ ability to create an infinite void around one­self, teleport instantane­ously over vast distances, and ere­ct protective barriers that nullify most attacks.

The Six Eye­s and the Limitless stand out as two of the most formidable­ abilities within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. When used together, they make him an incredibly dangerous opponent.

Satoru posse­sses an extraordinary ability to perce­ive and manipulate cursed energy, which enables the Limitle­ss technique to gene­rate a multitude of formidable e­ffects. This exceptional maste­ry establishes him as one of the­ most formidable sorcerers within the­ Jujutsu Kaisen-verse. In addition, it cements his position as a valuable­ asset who is vital to the jujutsu community's rele­ntless battle against the malevole­nt curses.

As such, this power sets him apart as an exce­ptionally skilled sorcerer, se­rving as a cornerstone of his strength. Notably captivating are the­se Six Eyes that continue to play a major role­ in the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes