Jujutsu Kaisen: Every attack Gojo can use as of chapter 226

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that boasts numerous strong and charismatic characters, with Satoru Gojo being the most popular one. His personality, charisma, coolness, and sheer power have made him one of the most beloved characters in the entire series, which is why he has such a strong following all over the world.

Moreover, being the strongest sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo also has the capacity to pull off a lot of powerful moves and attacks, which add to the overall appeal of his powerful characterization.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Infinity, Unlimited Void, and other attacks Satoru Gojo has used in Jujutsu Kaisen

Limitless

Satoru Gojo doing the Limitless technique (Image via MAPPA).

The ability of Limitless is one that Satoru has inherited from the Gojo clan, so it’s one that he was born with and something he developed, thanks to his bloodline. This power has four forms (three standard ones and a non-standard one), and it has the capacity to control space through Cursed Energy, and the vast majority of Gojo’s attacks have been derived from this power.

It can be argued that Limitless is the origin of most of Gojo’s fighting style, and it all goes back to his own family.

Infinity

Gojo using Infinity (Image via MAPPA).

One of the most hyped moments in the first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime was when Gojo used Infinity for the first time. It showed how much he was capable of and why he was regarded as the most powerful sorcerer in the entire series. Further, with an attack like this one, it’s impossible to argue against this claim.

The gist of this ability is that Gojo can manipulate the distance between him and his target, therefore making it impossible for the latter to reach him if the former doesn’t want to. Simply put, if an enemy has a very powerful attack, Gojo can manipulate the space, so he can’t be reached, therefore making him impossible to affect in any shape or form.

Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue

Gojo uses this ability for the first time in the manga during his fight with Megumi’s father, Toji Fushiguro, which proves to be the catalyst for the former’s victory.

Blue is a powered-up version of the Limitless concept, which focuses on Gojo amplifying the latter and adding a lot of negative energy, leading to a vacuum. This allows the sorcerer to create a scenario where the world has to correct itself and fill in said vacuum, leading to all the matter in that space coming together.

It is a very peculiar ability and one that was the key for Gojo to overcome Toji at a moment when the latter felt like the winner in their confrontation in that part of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Cursed Technique Lapse - Maximum Cursed Energy Output: Blue

One of Gojo’s deadliest abilities in all of Jujutsu Kaisen, this technique focuses on him controlling matter. He can create a center of gravity that can attract all matter, crushing it in a way that is reminiscent of a black hole.

The biggest upside of this ability for him is that he can move around the location of the center of gravity, making it all the more convenient and useful for him in battle.

Cursed Technique Reversal: Red

Gojo using Red in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Mappa).

This ability, much like the color, is the direct opposite of Blue. It is made out of positive cursed energy and allows Gojo to create a very powerful repulsive force, which is meant to repel every single object close to it. This is something that can cause a lot of damage, and Gojo has used it to great effect during the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Due to the fact that it was developed as a Reversed Cursed Technique, Red has twice the power of Blue, making it one of the deadliest tools in Satoru Gojo’s arsenal.

Hollow Technique: Purple

Gojo using Purple (Image via MAPPA).

Hollow Technique: Purple is a powerful attack that not even all the members of the Gojo clan are familiar with it. In layman’s terms, Satoru snaps his fingers and combines the energies of Red and Blue in an attack that can destroy anything in its path, resulting in a massively powerful singularity.

It is one of the most powerful attacks of the man and a fitting display of how much of a master he is at his craft.

Unlimited Void

Unlimited Void is Satoru Gojo's Domain Expansion. It was first used in the series during his fight with Jogo. The gist of the technique is that Gojo fills the opponent's head with constant information, overwhelming their brain, which gives Gojo the upper hand in the conflict.

The opponent in question will feel restrained because of the constant flow of information and won't be able to move with ease.

Simple domain

Gojo used Simple Domain recently in his fight against Sukuna. This ability is no different to the other versions used by other characters in Jujutsu Kaisen--it protects the user from the effects of an enemy's Domain Expansion. It was in fact created as a counter to Domain Expansion, which is why it works so well against the latter.

However, the biggest difference in Gojo's case is that is a lot more expansive, which, in theory, could lead to him being able to protect others in the process and not only himself.

Reversed Cursed Technique

Satoru Gojo is one of the few sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen that can heal themselves through Reversed Curse Technique. He learned to use this ability in the aftermath of his battle with Toji Fushiguro, and it focuses on making the positive energy flow into Infinity, which leads to him being able to use Red and Purple as well.

However, the only caveat of this ability is that Gojo cannot heal others, which is something that Sukuna can do.

Satoru Gojo is one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, and his powers and abilities are a huge reason for that. He is not only very powerful but also knows how to do it with style, which is one of the biggest selling points as a character. Further, his final fight with Sukuna has all the ingredients for an epic showdown.

