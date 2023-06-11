Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 reveals how Sukuna can make Megumi more powerful than Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 shocked the fandom with their favorite character meeting a tragic fate. It also contained some significant theories, one of which highlighted that Sukuna might be the one who can amplify Megumi’s strength and make him stronger than Satoru Gojo. This potential theory may lead to another turn of events in the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 showcased Sukuna's, the King of Curses, immense power, who is overpowering the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer in the series. Sukuna combined with Megumi’s bod and made him invincible. And this overpowering attitude is likely to influence the latter's strength too.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225: Sukuna’s overwhelming power also influences Megumi’s strength

The problem is IF Sukuna comes out victorious he's changing up to Megumi's technique

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 continues the extreme battle between Gojo and Sukuna from the previous chapter. Other sorcerers who were watching this fight on livestreaming were discussing and analyzing their fight and possible outcome. Initially, they were wondering why Gojo and Sukuna were not opening their Domain Expansion. They also discussed the possible consequences of Domain Amplification, if it's used by those two.

At some point, Choso revealed that Sukuna’s Doman Expansion has no barrier, which shocked everyone because it’s rare and impossible. Sukuna’s Barrierless Domain is so powerful that it doesn’t exactly clash with the other domain but instead attacks it from the outside, which is similar to Kenjaku’s. At the same time, Maki mentioned that Megumi contains the Incomplete Domain, which is also not enclosed in a barrier.

So there is a possibility that this could lead Megumi to learn this barrierless Domain Expansion as Sukuna is using his body. If done, this would transform Megumi’s battling abilities and combat power because when Sukuna took over his body, he was able to use the full potential of Megumi’s technique. This will also enable Megumi to fully access his techniques, which he was unable to do until Sukuna took over.

In the latest chapter, it was seen that after Sukuna and Gojo both opened their Domain Expansion, their must-hit attacks were canceling each other inside the Domain. But as Sukuna’s Domain was barrierless, it attacked Gojo’s from the outside, and a Domain is weak from the outside. Thus, Gojo’s Domain got broken, and Sukuna’s must-hit attack slashed him in the neck, which might mark the end.

This implies that if Megumi learns Sukuna’s barrierless Domain, he can also go toe to toe with Satoru Gojo. But it’s easier said than done because Gojo is a formidable sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Sukuna has the experience and immense Cursed Energy from the Heian Period.

This is why Sukuna was able to harm Gojo. The latter's Limitless Cursed Technique and his strategic mind, which are enabled by the Six Eyes are on another level. It will take a great deal of time to surpass Gojo. But it is certain that Sukuna’s influence will immensely boost Megumi’s power.

Final thoughts

The possibility of Sukuna making Megumi more powerful than Gojo also gives hope to Jujutsu Kaisen fans because it could also trigger Megumi’s inner self and stop Sukuna from attacking, just like the incident with Itadori Yuji. While it’s still unknown where the battle will lead the story, it’s left the audience on a cliffhanger.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 disheartened the fans by sending Gojo to the edge, but this didn’t stop them from speculating about what’s coming afterward. However, the theory of this chapter regarding Sukuna making Megumi stronger may come in handy in the future of the series, as it’s about to come to an end, according to the author.

