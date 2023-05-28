Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224: Gojo dominates the fight as Sukuna's attack is proven ineffective

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 was published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 26 on Monday, May 29, at 12 am JST. The chapter delved deep into the fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. While Gojo clearly dominated the battle, Sukuna recovered from the injuries sustained in the previous chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 was a predominantly action-based chapter, with little more than battle-chatter between the two participants. However, some dialogues by Gojo were susceptible to misinterpretation and caused a wide uproar in the fandom. This was with regard to his thoughts on Megumi's current condition and the possibility of the boy's demise.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 shows Gojo unaffected by Sukuna's Dismantle as their battle hits a pause

In the previous chapter, Gojo came to Shibuya with Ijichi, Utahime, and Gakuganji on December 24. Utahime used her cursed technique to enhance Gojo's Cursed Energy reserve and output to 200%, allowing Gojo to fire an enhanced Hollow Purple at Sukuna, who had arrived at Shinjuku. Sukuna miscalculated the power of the attack and thus severely injured his right arm.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 summary

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 224: It’s on! Gojo and Sukuna throw down in a fight that will change the world! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/438Cpl0 Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 224: It’s on! Gojo and Sukuna throw down in a fight that will change the world! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/438Cpl0 https://t.co/yzvBEZ1R1n

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 began with Sukuna healing his injured arm and taunting Gojo that while he may be stronger than other opponents the King of the Curses has faced, he would always be an insignificant individual. Gojo remarked that Sukuna might have thought that wearing Megumi's face would deter him, but he has had some special training.

Megumi looked so much like Toji, whom Gojo resolutely despised, that it would be easy to strike anyone wearing the boy's face. Considering that Gojo himself trained Megumi, he knew how many hits his student could take. Given that Sukuna had survived death while possessing Yuji, Gojo thought it would be prudent to worry about Megumi after he has killed the Curse.

The battle continued with Gojo lifting a bridge with Sukuna on it and throwing him into a building. Sukuna used Dismantle on his opponent with Infinity repelling the attack. They later enter a falling building while battling, and continued to battle while the said building collapsed around them. They walked out of the debris while passing biting comments at each other, momentarily pausing their fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 review and analysis

The battle between Gojo and Sukuna was not only anticipated but was also a prearranged notion that the entire manga progressed towards. Rather than saying that the battle has been foreshadowed or hinted, it would be more accurate to say that Mangaka Akutami had his characters boldly declare that a battle between the two strongest individuals in his manga would not only be imminent, but necessary.

Given such a premise, readers have a lot of expectations from this battle, and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 seems to be off to a good start. While Gojo and Sukuna are different in almost all fundamental characteristics, they both share an innate flare for the dramatic and an intrinsic craving for violence. This battle sufficiently provides them with both.

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly 🏽

#JJK224 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen224 twitter.com/ShadzMangaOnly… Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly 🏽 The main event is now & it will be decisive. Even got it's own name: Shinjuku Showdown.

#JJK223 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen223 How long have we been waiting for this! It's finally here. Almost feels unbelievable. I haven't felt anticipation like this since Hisoka Chrollo.🏽 The main event is now & it will be decisive. Even got it's own name: Shinjuku Showdown. How long have we been waiting for this! It's finally here. Almost feels unbelievable. I haven't felt anticipation like this since Hisoka Chrollo. 🙌🏽 The main event is now & it will be decisive. Even got it's own name: Shinjuku Showdown.#JJK223 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen223 https://t.co/VlW3CSlXOm We all see the Togashi love again right? 2 weeks in a row now. I love it. Purely superficial & just Gege having as much fun with his pen as Gojo & Sukuna are having with their fight so far.. We all see the Togashi love again right? 2 weeks in a row now. I love it. Purely superficial & just Gege having as much fun with his pen as Gojo & Sukuna are having with their fight so far.. 👏🏽#JJK224 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen224 twitter.com/ShadzMangaOnly… https://t.co/YdtcQzOkWW

The chapter portrays a palpable glee coming from both parties during this altercation, one that originates from finally meeting their match and being able to battle without holding anything back. On that note, the conversation, or the volley of taunts, between the two fighters indicates that Sukuna currently possessing Megumi's body won't hinder either him or Gojo from unleashing their full potential and fatally injuring their opponents.

One of the two technical points raised by Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 is the ineffectiveness of Sukuna's attacks against Gojo's Infinity. On the other hand, while the chapter does show Sukuna bypassing the Infinity barrier with a physical attack, it's not clearly stated that it is through his own power and not by Gojo's design. The chapter also features references to Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho.

Final thoughts

🐺 @MlNGKl gojo saying he can go crazy while fighting sukuna since megumi looks like toji gojo saying he can go crazy while fighting sukuna since megumi looks like toji😭😭😭 https://t.co/CIyPkbkzFR

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 has raised more than a few eyebrows with both Gojo's comment on Megumi as well as the last page of the chapter. Gojo's words about Megumi are undeniably harsh, but they carry multiple meanings. It can be said for certain that Gojo, under no circumstances, wants Megumi to die and that his comments regarding Toji are an age-old grievance at best.

But it would not be too farfetched to speculate that after seeing what his emotional vulnerability regarding Suguru Geto did to the people he was supposed to protect, Gojo would take a drastically ruthless route to prevent Sukuna from learning about any of his weaknesses, especially his fondness for his students. While Sukuna knows how important Megumi is to his allies, he cannot be allowed to know if Megumi is a more valuable hostage than Yuji.

Some readers have criticized the last panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 for depicting an easy camaraderie between Sukuna and Gojo. They do appear relaxed and friendly in the last panel, sharing almost inoffensive jokes placidly, but the panel should be appreciated for what it is.

It's a respite, a momentary pause as both sides catch their breath. Undoubtedly, Akutami has elaborate plans of making his characters suffer through unimaginable peril when the manga returns after a week-long break.

Poll : 0 votes