Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 makes it seem that Gojo has no plans to save Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 takes the intense battle between Gojo and Sukuna to new heights, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. However, amidst the exhilarating action, a surprising development arises that raises concerns about Gojo's intentions regarding the fate of his student, Megumi, who is currently Sukuna's vessel. The battle is fierce, and the undertone of this confrontation highlights an unexpected apathy from Gojo toward Megumi's well-being.

However, as the chapter unfolds, Gojo's words and actions seem to suggest that he may have no plans to save Megumi, leading to speculation and a closer analysis of this crucial turning point in the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224: Gojo's indifference towards Megumi's fate

the boy who sought freedom..goodbye. @kaisellation #JJKSpoilers

gojo saying he can punch megumi with no mercy just because he looks like toji BOY HAVE YOU LOOKED IN THE Mirror?? THIS IS INSANE gojo saying he can punch megumi with no mercy just because he looks like toji BOY HAVE YOU LOOKED IN THE Mirror?? THIS IS INSANE #JJKSpoilersgojo saying he can punch megumi with no mercy just because he looks like toji BOY HAVE YOU LOOKED IN THE Mirror?? THIS IS INSANE😭🔫😭😭😭 https://t.co/jFcsodTvTV

Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, the conversation between Gojo and Sukuna sheds light on the Six Eyes user's mindset and his indifference for Megumi's safety. As the battle escalates, Gojo questions Sukuna's decision to maintain Megumi's face, emphasizing that it does not affect him. This statement shows Gojo's readiness to go all out in his fight against Sukuna since he perceives the resemblance between Megumi and his father, Toji.

Gojo's blunt comment in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 about dealing with Megumi later after killing Sukuna also sparks concern among readers. It appears that Gojo prioritizes defeating Sukuna over saving Megumi, which raises questions about his motivations and whether he is willing to sacrifice his student's well-being for the greater goal of eliminating Sukuna. As such, this revelation introduces a potential conflict within Gojo's character, forcing readers to delve deeper into his mindset and consider the implications it might have on the story.

Rymu @Rymu92 #JJKSpoilers #jjk224



"I went through SPECIAL training"

"You failed to die with Yuji once."



Gojo knew that Sukuna was going to use the same trick as Kenjaku, using the face of someone he cares about to make him hold back.

So he learned how to put his feelings aside.



...🧵 "I went through SPECIAL training""You failed to die with Yuji once."Gojo knew that Sukuna was going to use the same trick as Kenjaku, using the face of someone he cares about to make him hold back.So he learned how to put his feelings aside....🧵 #JJKSpoilers #jjk224 "I went through SPECIAL training""You failed to die with Yuji once."Gojo knew that Sukuna was going to use the same trick as Kenjaku, using the face of someone he cares about to make him hold back.So he learned how to put his feelings aside....🧵 https://t.co/sjgNK0Qo8r

As the destructive powers clash in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, it becomes apparent that Gojo's focus lies primarily on defeating Sukuna. He evades Sukuna's attacks with ease, utilizing his Infinity to nullify the impact of devastating curses.

While Sukuna tries to harm Gojo, his Infinity remains an impenetrable defense. This display of power and determination might lead one to question whether Gojo is willing to allow collateral damage, including Megumi's potential demise, in order to achieve his goal of eradicating Sukuna.

However, one could also argue that Gojo's statements are a psychological tactic aimed at Sukuna. By asserting that he can harm Megumi, Gojo is essentially stripping the King of Curses of any perceived advantage he thought he may have had by using Megumi as a shield. Therefore, this bold move could be a strategic ploy designed to throw Sukuna off balance.

Final thoughts

Geezer @y0unGeezer



Gojo is toying with this man. Y'all REAL silent rn "Gojo is cooked" "Gojo used his strongest move to only take out an arm"Gojo is toying with this man. Y'all REAL silent rn #JJK224 "Gojo is cooked" "Gojo used his strongest move to only take out an arm" Gojo is toying with this man. Y'all REAL silent rn #JJK224 https://t.co/VVtbTwGKgb

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 presents an intriguing perspective on Gojo's character and his apparent lack of concern for Megumi's welfare. While it's easy to interpret his words as a brutal dismissal of Megumi's fate, it's worth considering that Gojo's motives may be far more complex and layered.

Given the intense and unpredictable nature of the world they inhabit, Gojo's pragmatism could be his way of navigating through the dangerous waters of jujutsu warfare. His seeming indifference could be a mask for a deeper strategy. Only the unfolding narrative will reveal the truth behind Gojo's actions and intentions.

Poll : 0 votes